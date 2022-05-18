Despite rumors suggesting a departure, RC Lens should still cross paths with seven-time Ballon d’Or Lionel Messi next season. At his best?

Last summer, Ligue 1 was shaken by the arrival of Lionel Messi at PSG from Barcelona. The kind of operation that weighs on the entire championship, contributing to greatly increase its exposure abroad and therefore its chances of obtaining new income.

If the Argentinian, who entered the history of sport with 7 Golden Balls on the clock, was rather disappointed for his first season (11 assists all the same but for only 6 goals scored in Ligue 1), showed signs positive moves towards better integration in recent months. While a departure is regularly mentioned after these difficult first months in France, his presence in Ligue 1 remains a major issue, especially since Kylian Mbappé, another important argument for exposure for French football, could leave him for Real. Madrid. According to The Team, despite rumors, Lionel Messi is finally determined to stay in Ligue 1 and above all to show himself in the best light next season after having digested a first season far from his cocoon in Barcelona. Especially since he would not want to move again 6 months from what will be his last World Cup. the RC Lens should therefore have the opportunity to cross swords again next season with the one who remains a player like no other in the history of football and whose attitude was appreciated during the confrontations. At a level closer to that known to him, even if he had not been transparent in the face of the Racingwith a nice goal at the Parc des Princes (1-1)?