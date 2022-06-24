despite rumours, Cristiano Ronaldo should not leave the Red Devils!

Zapping World Eleven EXCLUDED: Karim Benzema’s “Little Brother” interview!

Last night, the Spanish press dropped a bombshell announcing that Bayern Munich was thinking of Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Robert Lewandowski, the Portuguese wanting a change of scenery. Only, an arrival in Bavaria was quickly denied today by the German media. And Sky Sports has added a layer.

CR7 should stay at MU!

Indeed, in the Football Daily program, Mark McAdam confided that the fivefold Golden Ball would not intend to leave Manchester, where his family would feel good. Moreover, Erik ten Hag is reportedly counting on him as Real Madrid’s all-time top scorer is keen to help bring United back to the top of the Premier League. In other words, there shouldn’t be a CR7 soap opera this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not be leaving Manchester United this summer. [@footballdaily] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/FAThuggfeW — Manchester United (@MUnitedFR) June 24, 2022