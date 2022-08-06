despite the advantage in the score, Lionel Messi and the Parisians continue to push

Welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the meeting between Clermont Foot 63 and Paris-Saint-Germain, during the first day of Ligue 1. The opportunity to see Christophe Galtier lead his first Ligue 1 match on the Parisian bench, a week after his team’s recital against Nantes during the Champions Trophy (4-0).

What is it about ? From the return of the self-proclaimed “League of Talents” with the match between PSG, defending champion, and Clermont Foot 63, which came very close to relegation last season.

Where ? At the Gabriel-Montpied Stadium in Clermont.

At what time ? 21 hours.

On which channel ? Canal+ Shifted

Who live? Hortense Leblanc and Valentin Moinard, ready for the recovery from the Chaudron d’Austerlitz.

The official composition of the teams:

Diaw – Seidu, Wieteska, Ogier (c), Borges – Allevinah, Gonalons, Rashani – Gastien, Saracevic, Komnen

Coach: Pascal Gastien

Donnarumma – Ramos, Marquinhos (c), Kimpembe – Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes – Messi – Neymar, Sarabia

Trainer: Christophe Galtier.

Who arbitrates? Jeremy Stinat

