Despite the criticism, Disney goes ahead with the casting of these Snow White characters

In 2019, Disney announced that he was working on a new live-action adaptation of Snow White. As it has been doing for several years, the company is committed to bringing all its animated hits to life. with a movie of The little Mermaid in full production and adaptation of Pinocchio of Robert Zemeckis that will come to Disney+ in September, a new film from Hercules.

In June 2021 it had been confirmed that Rachel Zeglerwho rose to fame with the new version of West Side Story, would be in charge of putting herself in the shoes of the protagonist princess. This decision generated some anger in the fans who questioned the lack of similarity between the actress and the animated character, especially because of her skin color. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that Gal Gadot He had joined to give life to the Evil Queen, the main antagonist of the story. Furthermore, it was confirmed that Andrew Burnap He joined the cast in a still unknown role.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was the first Disney movie.

The story will be in charge of Benj Passek Y justin paul while Mark Webb will be put in the role of the director. Everything seems to indicate that the story will be an adaptation of the 1938 Disney animated film, but it will have new elements, such as the presence of original songs. What is still unknown is whether he will take any part of the story written by the Grimm brothers.

But in January of this year, the actor from game of Thrones, Peter Dinklage came out to criticize the project. “There is a lot of hypocrisy. I don’t want to offend anyone, but I was a bit surprised when everyone was so proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White. But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the seven dwarfs”, commented the actor complaining about the reproduction of the stereotype towards people who suffer from dwarfism.

The studio quickly came out to respond to the actor’s criticism and mentioned that it is not intended to reinforce stereotypes. “We are taking a different approach with these seven characters,” the company announced at the time. There had even been the possibility of replacing the seven dwarfs with magical creatures. But it all seems like the plans Disney they won’t change much.

Recently, the actor Martin Klebbamostly known for his role as Marty in the movie saga Pirates of the Caribbean, confirmed his participation in the film. During a fan expo in Denver, the actor announced that he would play Grouchy, one of the seven dwarfs of Snow White. He even teased that she had already filmed all of his scenes.

Martin Klebba has an extensive filmography within Hollywood.

Although this does not confirm the presence of the seven characters, there are still many doubts and questions circulating about what exactly are the plans of Disney. Secondly, the actor confirmed that the film will have its premiere at the end of next year.

