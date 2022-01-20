Despite the growth in 2021, Bitcoin hodlers sold minimal amounts of BTC

Despite all-time highs of around $ 69,000, veteran Bitcoin (BTC) hodlers have spent almost no money.

According to the parameter Coin Days Destroyed (CDD), proposed by the on-chain analytics firm Glassnode, the proportion of coins spent by historical hodlers in fact remains close to historical lows.

Historical hodlers hold their positions throughout the year

As further proof of the belief of those who invest and hold Bitcoin for multi-year periods, the CDD remains under control.

The indicator considers the downtime of each BTC. This provides an alternative to simple volume measurement to determine market trends. The coins issued earlier, therefore with a greater historicity, are more “important” than the coins recently mined.

“Despite an increase in recent months, the current value is still around historic lows“, summarizes the Twitter account UTXO Management sharing a chart.

Annotated chart of Coin Days Destroyed (CDD). Source: UTXO Management / Twitter

The graph highlights how historical hodlers haven’t sold many coins, except for the peak sales coinciding with the return to the previous all-time highs of $ 20,000 reached last year.

Even the rush to nearly $ 70,000 failed to significantly disrupt the trend, despite the selling pressure from newcomers to the market.

Summer buyers are winter sellers

Another parameter, the HODL Waves of Unchained Capital, confirms this thesis: the coins purchased between 3 and 6 months ago now represent the largest decrease in the overall supply.

This implies that sellers bought their BTC between June and September of this year, during the retracement towards the lows of $ 30,000.

Bitcoin HODL Waves chart. Source: Unchained Capital

As reported by Cointelegraph, clear distinctions between the different hodler groups have been analyzed at length. Even those who entered the market at $ 20,000 today have doubled or almost doubled, considering the price of BTC / USD at the beginning of January 2021:

“#Bitcoin is once again in accumulation mode.”

Meanwhile, UTXO administration senior analyst Dylan LeClair highlights how hodlers are increasing their positions this month.