Despite the objections of the IMF, the Government will develop crypto and blockchain technology

The Mint expands its functions to add digital products

According to the evolution of technology, the Mint expanded its functions. Through Decree 207/2022 published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, it was arranged that the body —State company— update its statute to also contemplate innovations in the digital world. Now, in addition to printing banknotes and official circulation documents, the agency will also be able to develop digital products.

“Currently, the progress of digital environments in terms of transactions and payments, traceability, validations and certifications of documents and processes, artificial intelligence and digital governance systems, as well as the emergence and proliferation of blockchain technology, cryptographic technologies and digital assets highlight the need to update and expand the corporate purpose of the Mint so that it contemplates the innovations that have taken place since the last statutory modification to date and those that may arise in the future”, the official text stated.

It should be remembered that the IMF’s Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policies and the Technical Memorandum of Understanding establish that the Government “will discourage the use of cryptocurrencies in prevention of money laundering and informality.”

“Casa de Moneda presents a growing diversification and versatility in the products and services it provides both in terms of computer security and software and platform development, in addition to its traditional task of manufacturing legal tender”, it was noted in the foundations of the decree.

The Casa de la Moneda, in charge of printing the banknotes that circulate in Argentina and other documents, also monitors and analyzes the services and digital products that other mints in the region and the world provide, and the advancement of information technologies.

The Mint also wants to incorporate digital products

With the modifications, the organic statute of the Mint covers the following functions:

– The manufacture of circulating money, valued species, control and collection instruments and special or general documents of all kinds and species that the National State requires.

– Subsidiarily, and to the extent that it does not interfere with the activity mentioned in the preceding paragraph, attend to similar needs of the Government of the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, the Provinces and their Municipalities and Foreign States and carry out all kinds of printed for Official and Private Entities, National or Foreign.

– Carry out all kinds of activities related directly or indirectly to the graphic arts and to the evolution of the respective technologies, such as capture and digital processing of data, images, codes, sounds and microchips, software design and development, implementation of digital security, teleprocessing of information, printing or recording of databases, import, export and transmission of related services.

– Develop, manage and operate software to issue, renew, revoke and manage digital validations and certifications and systems related to traceability, automation, data analysis, artificial intelligence and digital governance; develop, manage and operate centralized and decentralized databases and transactional platforms of all kinds.

– Carry out the administration of transactional services and the management and execution of payments and/or collections on behalf of third parties through the use of electronic devices, transactional platforms or any other means; carry out the management, administration and transmission of services and digital goods and the processing and digital exchange of data and accounts.

– Investigate the evolution of technological environments that use databases of all kinds and the digital products that are generated in this framework in order to develop periodic reports, as well as similar and complementary products that can be marketed within the broad spectrum of products offered by the Society of the State House of Mint.

