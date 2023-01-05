Despite the protests, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defended the imposition of the Islamic veil on Iranian women: “It is a religious obligation”

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamei attends a meeting with a group of Iranian women in Tehran, Iran, January 4, 2023. Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asian News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS



Iranian Supreme Leader, Ali Khameneihighlighted this Wednesday the obligatory veil in the religion of Islam and stressed that it must be respected in Iranwhere since the beginning of the protests in mid-September fewer and fewer women respect him.

“Hijab is the religion. In other words, there is no doubt about the obligation of the hijab, everyone should know it”, said Khamei, who rejected the doubts raised in this regard by different layers of society in recent months and stressed that “there is no doubt; It is a religious obligation that must be respected”, Khamenei’s official website reported.

In a meeting with women social and cultural activists on the occasion of the anniversary of the birth of the daughter of the Islamic prophet, Fatima, Khamenei specified that “those who do not fully comply with the hijab should not be accused of irreligious and counter-revolutionary.”

Khamenei also said that “hypocritical western claimants” and “decadent western culture” they have committed a crime against the dignity of women and expressed his hope that Islam could influence their mentality.

“The main goal of raising the issue of women’s freedom in the West was to drag them out of the home and into the factories to use them as cheap labor,” Khamenei concluded.

The protests in Iran began in the middle of last September and demanded more social freedoms, after the death in police custody of Mahsa Aminia young Kurdish woman who had been arrested for wearing the Islamic headscarf incorrectly.

A notable number of women in the Iranian capital, Tehran, they have stopped wearing the islamic veil.

Last December, the authorities of the Islamic country reported that they have suppressed morality policea force that monitored people’s clothing and detained them, but they stressed that only the way to deal with offenders will be different and that dress codes continue to be mandatory.

Last Sunday, January 1, the local Iranian news agency Fars reported that the police throughout the country have resumed the implementation of a plan that had been abandoned during the protests and consists of the sending messages to car owners whose cars drive women who do not correctly respect the Islamic veil.

