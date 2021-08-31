Despite the record buildup and supply shock, Bitcoin slides to $ 46,700

Bitcoin (BTC) struck new local lows on Tuesday, as feeble price action diverged further from bullish sentiment.

BTC / USD (Bitstamp) hourly chart. Source: TradingView

Bitcoin evades the bullish continuation

After losing $ 2,000 in hours, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView bring the BTC / USD pair back to $ 46,700 on Bitstamp.

Part of a multi-day rangebound build, the decline subsequently led to a push towards $ 48,000, with the bulls still unable to get the momentum needed for a bout to $ 50,000.

For famous Crypto trader Ed, $ 48,200 is the key level to watch for the continuation to the upside.

“Following unclear trades, the dump led to the failure of the resistance retest”, has commented on the hourly chart.

“We are currently dealing with Bart pattern. The conclusion doesn’t change: let’s go back to that first horizontal level and we’re good to go “.

Annotated BTC / USDT hourly chart (Binance). Source: Crypto Ed / Twitter

Sentiment from analysts remained broadly upbeat throughout the day, despite price action lagging behind any noticeable improvement in market activity.

Some have highlighted a large build-up at current levels, while on-chain parameters such as illiquid supply have also been the subject of discussion.

“This shock wave of the Bitcoin supply will lead to unprecedented momentum,” he said underlined William Clemente III, lead insights analyst at Blockware.

“In the coming months we will go much higher”.

Relative strength index of the illiquid bitcoin supply versus the BTC / USD chart. Source: William Clemente III / Twitter

Ether to the rescue

Among the altcoins, Solana (SOL) and DOT stood out among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.

Related: August 30 Price Analysis: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, DOGE, SOL, DOT, UNI, LUNA

SOL / USD continued to record new highs, gaining 19% over the course of the day to close to $ 120, while DOT / USD gained 9.2%.

Michaël van de Poppe, Cointelegraph collaborator, describes also Ether (ETH), up 5% and at the time of writing above $ 3,350, in a strong “bullish” market.

“Ethereum also bounces on support on the $ BTC pair. Very good”, he added.