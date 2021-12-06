Despite the regulatory hurdles, Binance plans to become a UK regulated company

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said the exchange is planning to expand to the UK within the next 6-18 monthsdespite the country’s regulatory body ordering him to cease trading earlier this year.

In June, the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) revoked Binance’s ability to operate in the UK as part of a major regulatory crackdown on crypto exchanges.

To become a UK registered cryptocurrency company, the platform will have to comply with strict controls on money laundering and terrorist financing. To meet these requirements, Zhao reported the company’s intention of create a specific company in the UK, similar to the overseas subsidiary Binance.US.

On December 4, during an interview with the Telegraph, Zhao confirmed that he wanted to obtain the FCA license with the help of “a number of former regulators from the UK“recently hired and a”couple of hundreds of compliance experts“.

In October, the cryptocurrency giant acquired the former head of international relations at the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as the chief regulatory liaison officer. This figure will help facilitate relations with international regulatory bodies.

Zhao also indicated that the platform is “fully engaged“with the regulators, and which will bring”a series of substantial changes” regarding “product offerings, internal processes and how we work with regulators“.

With FCA approval, Binance may offer products such as futures and derivatives in the UK. In September, given the regulatory crackdown by Australian regulators, Binance announced that local users would have 90 days to close their futures, options and leverage positions.

Binance has also previously suspended derivatives trading for users in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands.

In August, the FCA issued a notice, stating it was not “able to“to effectively supervise Binance as it is unclear where it comes from.

The exchange has obviously denied all allegations of market manipulation, but will still face resistance from numerous jurisdictions including Germany, Malaysia and South Korea.