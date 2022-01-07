The last session of the week could end with a new sharp decline after yesterday’s stock market fall and today’s news. The clashes in Kazakhstan weighed on the markets due to the possible repercussions on the price of energy. A further further increase in gas prices could partly damage the EU economic recovery and have negative repercussions on stock market prices. Even the latest inflation data in December in the European Union did not favor purchases on the stock exchange. In the Old Continent, inflation is rising to record levels and reached 5% in December. The inflation figure is also beginning to worry the ECB.

Yet, despite these two not particularly favorable news, the markets today have limited the damage. This is certainly good news. Also because it must be considered that today was the last day of the week and Friday is generally not the preferred day for shopping. Furthermore, it must be borne in mind that yesterday all the main lists in Europe fell and therefore it was possible that this would also happen today.

Instead, today the stock markets have withstood the brunt of this news and closed with losses that are all in all acceptable. After a weak start and a decline in values ​​until mid-day, prices rose from their lows in the afternoon. At the end of the session, the Euro Stoxx 50 index closed down by 0.4% and the German stock market fell by 0.6%. The Paris Stock Exchange lost 0.4% while the London Stock Exchange even closed up 0.4%.

Despite the uncertain trend of the stock exchanges in Piazza Affari, a rain of purchases overwhelmed these 2 stocks

At the time of the closing of the European stock exchanges, the American indices were mixed. The Dow Jones was up fractionally, the S&P was unchanged and the Nasdaq was down 0.5%. The eyes of the operators for some sessions have been fixed on the price trend of the US technology index. In fact, this index is the key element to understand what the stock exchanges will do in the next sessions including Piazza Affari. The data on new jobs in December, about half of those estimated, weighed on the opening of the US stock exchange.

The Milan stock exchange closed with a drop of 0.1%, and the Ftse Mib index (INDEX: FTSEMIB) finished at 27,618 points. Despite the fractional decline, some stocks in the blue chip basket made strong gains. STM closed 3.6% higher and Banco BPM gained 2.4%. Despite the uncertain trend of the stock exchanges in Piazza Affari, a rain of purchases overwhelmed these 2 stocks. STM achieved revenues in the quarter above expectations. Rumors surrounding the banking risk supported Banco BPM’s prices.

