Despite the ups and downs, Jessica Biel feels happy with Justin Timberlake

Before they became a family of four, the actors’ marriage came under scrutiny in late 2019 when Timber Lake was caught in a compromising situation with his co-star from Palmer, Alisha Wainwright.

The couple experienced a difficult moment three years ago.

The Tennessee native and Wainwright32, were photographed holding hands at The Absinthe House in New Orleans, but a source claimed at the time that they were “just friends.”

The Grammy winner publicly addressed the scandal in December, writing a lengthy note via Instagram about “the recent rumors that are hurting the people I love.” At that moment, Timber Lake He denied that he had a romantic relationship with his co-star.

“Let me be clear, nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” he wrote. Justin. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.” .

biel, for her part, remained relatively quiet about the controversy. “Jessica I was very upset and embarrassed by the behavior of Justin and thought it was completely inappropriate,” a source revealed, also explaining that the Emmy nominee “encouraged” her husband to issue a public apology because she “wanted him to take responsibility.”