Despite Trump’s discordant note, most Republicans support Biden and condemn Russian aggression in Ukraine | Univision News Politics

When the United States faces military threats from around the world, the country often rallies around the president in a display of patriotism.
And that has been especially true when it comes to Russia, his old Cold War foe. Republicans have a long history of standing up to Moscow, especially in those years when fear of communist expansion and nuclear war dominated world politics.
So Trump surprised many Republicans late on Wednesday when he appeared to side with Putin in the early hours of the Ukraine invasion, raising the prospect of a split in the party over his response to Putin’s military aggression.
Trump claimed that Putin did not invade Ukraine while he was president for “a very good reason,” and that he was now taking advantage of “the weakness and the incompetence and the stupidity of this (Biden) administration.”
“It all happened because of a rigged election,” he said, choosing to focus on baseless accusations of fraud in the US presidential election while ignoring much more serious allegations about Putin’s own 2018 re-election.
Trump’s discordant tone divides Republicans after the invasion of Ukraine
But some analysts say Trump’s discordant tone is unlikely to stick with the party. “They will have to lead a single united front, otherwise it will become a big Republican problem,” said Erich de la Fuente, an expert on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict at Florida International University (FIU).
Trump’s comments immediately drew widespread criticism, including from Republican congressmen Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. Cheney tweeted that “Trump’s interests do not appear to align with the interests of the United States of America.”
Republican Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy was also not on the same page as former President Trump on Thursday, calling Putin’s invasion “reckless and evil.”
“Putin’s actions must have serious consequences…Putin must be held accountable for his actions,” in a statement on Twitter.
Others echoed Trump’s ‘America First’ platform, warning Biden to stay out of the Ukraine conflict, noting that US national interests were not at stake and that Ukraine was not a strategic ally, unlike from other European NATO member countries.
“I don’t think there is any doubt that the number one antagonist and most responsible for what is happening right now is Putin. He is the one we should point the finger at,” said Daniel Garza, president of the conservative group, The Libre Initiative. .
But at the same time it was important in a time of high inflation and a depleted military to avoid conflict with a nuclear power.
“The United States has to rally around the administration, pray for it … let them know they have our support to avoid any conflict or escalation,” Garza said.
Putin has too much control of world energy markets
Some conservatives say that Biden was responsible for allowing Putin to amass more power and wealth by allowing the construction of a natural gas pipeline to Germany, Nord Stream 2 under the Baltic.
But that doesn’t mean Putin was right to invade Ukraine, he was quick to point out.
“We are not going to allow Russia to continue to monopolize such a large part of the world market when it comes to oil and natural gas,” he said. “We cannot continue to be vulnerable to these countries that are not our friends,” she added.
Many remember that Trump also failed to stop the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, whose construction was completed without the sanctions ordered at the time being able to stop it. They also highlight that the peace agreement signed by Trump with the Taliban in 2020 was what led to the withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Putin, the friend of Maduro and the Cuban government
The Venezuelan opposition to the Nicolás Maduro regime expressed effusive support for Ukraine on Thursday.
“We express our support for the Ukrainian people and President Zelensky after the unjustifiable and atrocious military invasion perpetrated by President Putin backed by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro,” opposition leader and “president in charge” Juan Guaido said in a statement.
“We strongly condemn the ignominious aggression against Ukraine that today dismays and outrages all freedom-loving nations on the planet governed by democratic principles,” he added.
This contrasts with Trump earlier this week calling Putin a “genius” after announcing his recognition of two breakaway “republics” in eastern Ukraine.
While many mainstream Republicans criticize Biden for being, they say, too weak on Russia, the hardline pro-Trump base thinks Biden has been too hostile to Putin.
But politically the balance may have shifted after Putin’s invasion.
“Biden is saying the right things and any move will have bipartisan support,” de la Fuente said, noting that November’s midterm elections are still far enough away to allow for any agreement.
“It’s good to see President Biden doing the right thing,” Sen. Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement to CNN on Wednesday. “The next step is to work with Germany to ensure that this geopolitical threat remains dead, never to be resurrected,” he said.
Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas also offered rare praise to Biden for the sanctions, while at the same time criticizing him for being too weak.