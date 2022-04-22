Destan: the events that caused the crisis that the last series of Ebru Şahin is going through | Turkish soap operas | FAME

What’s going on with “Destan”? The epic series, starring Ebru Sahinbegan with good reception, but as the chapters have progressed, it has been experiencing a continuous drop in its audience levels. What is the reason?

The series is set in the 9th century, before the conversion of the Turks to Islam. Akkız is a brave and warrior mountain woman who lives in the steppes of Central Asia. In her leading roles you can see renowned actors such as Ebru Şahin, Edip Tepeli and Selim Bayraktar.

The production of “Destan” has demanded a great effort and a large budget, which is why its decline is worrying.

WHAT CAUSED THE “DESTAN” CRISIS?

The expensive seriesDestan” attracted the attention of the public during the first 17 episodes, having as its main attraction the ancient times where great battles were fought. However, since the 18th episode, which aired on April 5, a big change in viewership ratings was seen.

The first factor that affected the ratings of “Destan” was the debut of “Üç Kız Kardeş” (“Three Sisters”), on the screen of Kanal D. The second hit for the series of Ebru Sahinwhich accelerated the loss of viewers was the month of Ramadan.

“Destan”, which has been falling in audience for weeks, reached third place in the total ranking, but obtained fifth place on ABC1. It is expected that the epic series can pick up and have a good end to the first season and start a second part with innovations. You’ll make it?

Ebru Şahin fights with swords in a scene from “Destan”. The adventures, however, do not fully engage the audience (Photo: Bozdag Film)

HOW IS AUDIENCE MEASURED IN TURKEY?

In Turkey, hearings have three categories:

Total: accounts for all audiences.

accounts for all audiences. AB: they count people older than 5 years and relatively more prepared.

they count people older than 5 years and relatively more prepared. ABC1. people over 20 years of age and relatively more educated.

WHAT IS “DESTAN” ABOUT?

“Destan” will tell the story of Akkizan orphan girl from a mountain tribe, seeking revenge for the death of her parents tries to kill Korkut Khan. To do this, armed with courage with her bow and arrow, she attacks him, but she does not achieve her goal and is caught becoming the slave of her enemy’s son: Batuga, a disabled prince.

As she fights for her freedom, she begins to feel something very special for the boy, a young man who has grown up displaced and repressed in his father’s kingdom. It is in this place where a mutual feeling is born between the two and they will begin to write a legendary love story. It should be noted that the two crossed paths when they were children. Because everyone initially ignores this duo, they join forces to achieve the impossible.

This is how we see Akizz fighting for what he believes is right and helping those most in need, so he does not hesitate to attack and finish off the king’s men; Meanwhile, in the palace is Batuga, who has refused to speak until the day his father dies.

WHO IS EBRU ŞAHIN?

Ebru Sahin is a Turkish actress and model, winner of multiple awards such as the Golden Butterfly, one of the most important awards in Ottoman entertainment. She is primarily known for her work on “Hercai”.

Ebru Sahin was born in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 18, 1994. Taurus and 1.64 meters tall, the interpreter is considered a reserved person.

Although he has very little experience, it is enough for his talent to be recognized. In 2020 Ebru won an Altın Marka Ödülleri award and an Altın Palmiye Ödülleri; both for Best Actress. Last year she won the statuette in the same category at the 46th Altın Kelebek Awards.

In the same ceremony, he took home the award for Radiant Star and was nominated for Best TV Couple along with his partner from “Hercai: Love and revenge”, Akin Akinozü.