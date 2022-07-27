Destin Daniel Cretton (‘Shang-Chi’) will direct ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’

Among the great news left by the Marvel panel of the last Comic Con in San Diego, without a doubt one of the most commented was the announcement of Phase 6 of the MCU. Phase 4, which is the one we are in now, will conclude with Black Panther: Wakanda Foreverand 5 will start with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Many fans criticized not seeing any Avengers movie as such among the titles, until they saw that phase 6 was presided over by two of his films: The Kang Dynasty Y Secret Wars, automatically two of the most anticipated films even if they are years away from seeing them. But for now we already have a new and great detail about the first, and it is who will be in charge of directing it.

Destin Daniel Cretton has been chosen to succeed the russo brothers as director of the Avengers and sign Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. This has been confirmed by different media, after much speculation about who would be the name chosen to direct what will be the fifth Avengers film, the first after the epics Avengers: Infinity War Y Avengers: Endgame.

Destin Cretton is not a random name either, but rather it is endorsed by his previous work with Marvel, one of the most acclaimed films of phase 4: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten ringsin which the Hawaiian director introduced us to the hero played by Simu Liu. Cretton already has experience working with the occasional new Avenger, as directed at Brie Larson in up to three films: grace’s lives, the glass castle Y question of justiceso it can be expected that Captain Marvel will have a great role in these films.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty promises to be one of the next great Marvel film events, although there is a long way of movies (and series) in between. It will not be the first time we see the villain kangyes, because it already appeared at the end of Loki in one of its variants and everything indicates that we will see it again in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania embodied by the same actor, Jonathan Majors. Cretton is also expected to direct his own sequel to Shang Chigiven its good result with the first and the great chemistry with Simu Liu.

