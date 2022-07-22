Destination – Miami, the hottest city in America?

– Miami, the hottest city in America? Boosted by liberal measures taken by Florida during the pandemic and boosted by the desire of its mayor to make it a capital of tech, the party city wants to become the new incarnation of American aspirations. Isabelle Campone

On January 4, the people sphere was in turmoil: Kanye West had been seen with his new conquest at Carbone, the most fashionable restaurant of the moment. Not that of New York, already so trendy, but its version of Miami, a hotspot for the jet-set. The rapper had organized a New Year’s Eve party there to rival that of Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend.

Read also The couple is already no more, but the networks are still overflowing with photos of celebrities seen in town. And we are not talking about starlets, but about those who dictate the taste of the moment: Dua Lipa on the Setai beach, Kim K. receiving for an event from her Skims brand, Victoria Beckham celebrating her birthday… and all those people. was also spotted at Art Basel Miami. Last December, we saw Cardi B and Offset, Alicia Keys, Lizzo, Migos, Diplo, but also countless trendsetters, giving the feeling that Miami was indeed the most cutting-edge city of the moment.

“In ten years, Miami has become a Mark international, positioning itself at the same level as Mykonos, Ibiza, the French Riviera or its Italian cousin.” Alex Furrer, Swiss director of the iconic Hotel Setai Miami

A status that has been asserting itself for a few years and which is not surprising given the assets of the peninsula, including its tropical charm and its beaches, such as those of South Beach. While, in the dark years, some developers only sought to get rid of the jewels of Art Deco architecture, essential symbols of the destination, others undertook to transform them into international hot spots, attracting Madonna or Gianni Versace. A young developer, Craig Robins, is passionate about preserving this heritage. It will develop both a real estate empire and the chic destination that has become the largest Art Deco collection in the world.

Focus on luxury

Luxury establishments are multiplying there and today constitute one of the other major assets of the city, which now has the highest concentration ofupscale hotel from the country. Alex Furrer, Swiss director of the iconic Setai Hotel since 2010, confirms this development: “In ten years, Miami has become a Mark international, positioning itself at the same level as Mykonos, Ibiza, the French Riviera or its Italian cousin. In addition, the clientele has become younger over the past two years and spend more.” And if the metropolis has become so attractive, it is not only thanks to its high-level hospitality: “Miami is now a unique destination, combining its offer of clubs, restaurants and hotels with a cultural unheard of.”

Since 2002, Art Basel indeed takes over Miami every early December, bringing superstar artists, billions of dollars in sales and parties like you only see there. Craig Robins greatly reinforced this arty positioning by launching Design Miami and developing the Design District, which has become an emblematic place, a unique fusion of spectacular architecture, public art, design and luxury shopping. Three cultural institutions have settled there, including the Institute of Contemporary Art, completing an already rich contemporary museum landscape of the Bass Museum and the more recent Perez Art Museum Miami, designed by Herzog & de Meuron. Neighboring the Design District, the Wynwood Arts District is home to dozens of museums and galleries, as well as spectacular murals that can be seen everywhere on Instagram.

Luxury real estate takes the lift

While 2019 was a record year, with more than 24 million visitors, the arrival of the virus could have put an end to this fever. Miami has indeed recorded more cases of Covid than any metropolis in the country, except New York. However, quite the contrary, the city has become one of the most important cities in the United States: last year, its tourist income even surpassed that of 2019, while between July 2020 and July 2021, some 220 000 Americans have settled in Florida, more than anywhere else in the country. Reflecting these figures, the Jills Zeder Group sold more than $1.2 billion in luxury real estate in 2020, another national record. A year later, this figure even rose to 2 billion.

It is that the Covid was experienced as an opportunity for the region. Thus, Florida, an ultra-Republican state, was only confined for a few weeks. While the whole country was torn over the reopening of schools, the Sunshine State had decided to do so at the start of the 2020 school year. From then on, New Yorkers and Californians moved there en masse, to the great pride of Ron De Santis, its Trumpist governor. for whom all restrictions were ineffective, including wearing a mask. “South Florida is booming,” he exulted in the midst of a pandemic. “Los Angeles is not booming. New York is not booming.”

The tweet that changed everything

These exiles, temporary at first, turned into definitive movements. Since you can now work from anywhere, you might as well do it from the “paradise of freedom”, one of the slogans of the state which, moreover, does not collect income tax. And that’s no small advantage when you make millions on Wall Street or in Silicon Valley, whose tech bros increasingly critical of California Democratic politics and the weight of government. This is understood by the mayor of Miami who, in a tweet, initiated a movement that does not seem to be interrupted. At the end of 2020, a venture capitalist from San Francisco wonders: “If we moved Silicon Valley to Miami?” Immediate response from Francis Suarez: “How can I help?”

The tweet goes hyperviral, the popularity of the mayor and the city with Big Tech explodes. The venture capitalist really settled in, quickly followed by Keith Rabois, famous for having been paypal mafia with Peter Thiel, whose libertarian ideas he shares. He becomes the movement’s biggest evangelist and is followed by investors, crypto billionaires, new media titans, start-up founders and many more, not yet billionaires. Spotify, Microsoft, Apple and TikTok are setting up shop in Downtown Miami, and finance is following suit.

Obviously, because beyond its political charm, Miami has everything it takes to attract this population: newcomers thus spend billions in high-end real estate, hotels, restaurants and clubs, already so taken. “Technology boxes and hedge funds receive a lot of support from the government and that obviously benefits our sector,” rejoices Alex Furrer. In early April, Miami hosted the world’s largest cryptoconference, Bitcoin 2022, and its 30,000 ultra-high net worth attendees.

Crypto Capital of the World

In his momentum, Francis Suarez has indeed decided to make Miami the world capital of crypto, implementing the most progressive regulations in the field. President, this year, of the conference of mayors, Suarez asked his colleagues to sign a cryptopact. “Technological disruption is moving at high speed and we must ensure that a generation of innovation and prosperity will not be wasted,” he said. We need to ensure that our regulatory framework enables success, not hinders it.”

“Technology disruption is moving at high speed and we must ensure that a generation of innovation and prosperity will not be wasted.” Francis Suarez, Mayor of Miami

The declaration is tantamount to asking for more freedom at a time when regulatory institutions are exercising caution. It’s also a way for the mayor to remind libertarian investors that his city is big on money and not so much on constraints. An ideal habitat for these self-proclaimed promoters of disruption.

Is Miami more than ever the paradise of freedom, supreme American value, or a city of excess which, little by little, is literally sinking into the ocean? “We have an extraordinary way of life, a multicultural environment and Miami was already on the rise before the pandemic, estimates Alex Furrer. This boom will last and will have a positive impact in the very long term. Miami is called the Magic City for a reason!”

