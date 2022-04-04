Destiny 2 expansions and 4 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass in early April
while they are already new Games With Gold available and we hope that those of Redmond announce the new games for Xbox Game Pass from April 2022from the Xbox Game Pass app and the Microsoft Store The games that will be removed from Microsoft’s successful video game subscription service have already been revealed. This time it has been confirmed that Destiny 2 and 4 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass in early April.
Many of you will like that some of these titles that we show you below are no longer accessible to Game Pass members either on PC or Console, but you already know that by removing First Party titles, the rest of them only they are accessible for a season. So take advantage of these great games before they leave Xbox Game Pass on April 15, 2022.
The Microsoft Store may have revealed the arrival of several Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass
Destiny 2 and 4 other games will leave Xbox Game Pass in early April
The Long Dark (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)
The Long Dark offers an exploration and survival experience that challenges players to think for themselves as they venture into cold and wild territory. Monitor your status, search for life-saving supplies, and master survival skills like lighting fires, hunting, orienting yourself with signs, and taking care of your gear. There are no zombies here, just you, the cold, and whatever threat mother nature may throw at you.
AguaFiestas Rain on Your Parade (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)
Travel the world with a mischievous cloud who is ready to spoil everyone’s party! Unlock new methods to wreak havoc and destruction through many short, fun levels, each with their own unique objectives. This is the ultimate spoiler simulator.
MLB: The Show 21 (Xbox Game Pass Console and PC)
Experience moment-by-moment match action, now faster and more intense than ever, with a variety of game modes for both newbies and veterans.
Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (PC Game Pass)
Dive into the world of Destiny 2 to explore the mysteries of the solar system and experience the fast-paced combat of this first-person shooter. Earn powerful elemental abilities and collect unique gear to customize both the look and playstyle of your Guardian. Enjoy Destiny 2’s cinematic story, challenging co-op quests, and a variety of PvP modes, solo or with friends. Download it for free today and make your story etched in the firmament.
Pathway (PC Game Pass)
Assemble a daring team of adventurers and journey through the wild desert. In 1936, Nazi influence has spread, along with rumors of secret excavations, mysterious artifacts, and gruesome occult rituals… Outsmart enemies in strategic squad combat and locate ancient treasures before they fall into the wrong hands!
