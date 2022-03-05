Destiny 2 just introduced its main villain, the Witness, but Bungie has been anticipating it for years through “breadcrumbs”

It’s officially been over a week since the release of The Witch Queen, Destiny 2’s most recent expansion. Exceeded that grace periodthe consensus of the community —as seen on YouTube and Twitter, at least— is that the time has come to talk about sensitive parts of the history. And in that sense, here the leading role is played by a character who appears right at the end: the witness (the Witness), who I was able to speak with the art and music teams at Bungie in a recent interview.

The identity and background behind the Witness is a mystery, but we know that it is linked to the Deep, the Dark, and the black pyramids fleet that they arrived in the solar system in 2019; in the same way in which the Traveler is associated with the Light and the Sky. It is not clear to what species alien belongs, if it can be assigned to one (perhaps “the Veil” as rumored years ago?) but we do know some of its physical traits. A humanoid being, very thin complexion, with large and penetrating eyes, a huge column of smoke coming out of his head, in turn in the shape of a face; and the feeling that he is in more than one reality simultaneously.

Although this is his first formal appearance, I suspect we had actually already seen him at the Bungie conference for GDC 2013, when Chris Barrett and Joe Staten met to talk about the construction of the Destiny universe: one of the many concept art pieces shared at the time included a fifth enemy species suspiciously similar to the Witness as we know it today. Confronted with this issue, the artist Dima Goryainov preferred to remain on the sidelines, explaining to me that “even images this old can have some impact in the game”.



From the Bungie panel for GDC 2013.

How that plays out remains to be seen, and with the entirety of Year 5 ahead (plus the Eclipse and Final Form expansions on the way) there will certainly be room to find out all the details. Now, those most attentive to the background of Bungie’s fantasy and science fiction universe were more than clear that this moment was going to come sooner or later. I imagine some of you are wondering, “how could anyone imagine such a strange being would appear?” Dear reader, this is so because we are talking about authentic masters of anticipation. A studio that has managed to sustain the continuity of its universe by successfully unifying current and future content.

A few years ago it was an avant-garde idea, but now the creation of games as a service is the Holy Grail of the big companies that share the industry: the point is not only to support a game with new content, but also to give it a sense of evolution, of continuity, that things happen all the time and not just when the time comes. next big batch of content. Fortnite does this very well because at Epic Games they understood that the concept of seasons helps them refresh the world with mechanics, forms, and narrative threads; while the parents of Halo —who can boast of having one of the most powerful artistic sections in the triple A world— have managed to maintain the interest of the players by offering them small hints of what comes next constantly.





The fleet of pyramids at your disposal has been there since 2017

Composer Skye Lewin defines them as “breadcrumbs” that sit very subtly on the soundtrack. “You may hear a piece in The Witch Queen that is related to an older one, and these connect narrative threads and other things that happen within the game”. In this way, at the end of the Red War campaign in 2017 you could briefly see the fleet of pyramidal ships along with a musical accompaniment that was also quite subtle: just three musical notes, but three that they have been repeated over the last few years with each encounter until reaching piece 09 of the OST in La Reina Bruja (the Subjugated) which considerably expands that music.

Other examples are the Dreaming City, which had been anticipated in a tiny piece of armor in the already distant 2015; or the theme of Savathûn, which some characters in the Tower had begun to whistle throughout the Year 4 seasons as the hive villainess wormed her way through the ranks of the Vanguard. “[Ese tema musical] it had been designed before the whistles appeared” clarifies Lewin with a laugh, careful not to talk too much in front of the press. At Bungie they are aware that they are playing a sensitive topic that will define the future of the game throughout the next expansions: we know that the “first arc” of Destiny ends in a couple of years, with the expansion The Final Shape.

There is more content planned for later, but they will have to live with the rest of the IP that the latest PlayStation acquisition is working on.

Knowing this modus operandi, that breadcrumb dynamic, that way of presenting things little by little, now I invite you to play in a different way. Look for musical notes, expressions and other things hidden in plain sight. As a personal suggestion, the 64th piece of the OST is called The Witness, and the previous one, The First Disciple. On Saturday March 5 at 18:00 CET the doors of the Oath of the Disciple raid. I say no more: connect the dots.