Destiny 2 will leave Xbox Game Pass in December, but only the console versions – Nerd4.life

Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 and expansions Forsaken, Shadows from the Deep and Beyond the Light will no longer be part of the Xbox Game Pass starting from December 8th. This applies to the Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One versions, but not the PC version.

With a post on its official website, the developers in addition to communicating the news have also specified what will happen for those who already own Destiny 2 but not the expansions included in the Game Pass. In this case, the following contents will no longer be accessible:

Campaign missions

Specific activities of the expansions, i.e. Incursions, Dungeons, etc., and access to the Trials of Osiris

The Stasis subclasses of the Beyond the Light expansion

One of the Super branches for each subclass

The perk for a 10% discount on the purchase of silver and other additional content

Destiny 2

However items such as Exotics will remain accessible, as will previously purchased Season Passes. Players who wish to continue playing Destiny 2 expansion content on Xbox will be able to take advantage of discounts which will be available in the near future.

In addition, Bungie specifies that the new expansion The Queen of Whispers, which will be available on February 22, 2022, will not be included on Xbox Game Pass for either Xbox consoles or PC.

