Destiny, Zelda, Mass Effect and Assassin’s Creed events and skins coming?

A short distance from the in-game publication of the costumes of Bruno Maars and Anderson .Paak in Fortnite, it seems that the famous battle royale is already ready to welcome a further collaboration.

The choice of Epic Gamesin particular, it could have fallen back on Destiny 2. While Sony has officially announced Bungie’s unexpected entry into PlayStation Studios, users of Fortnite: Royal Battle in fact, they began to report a bizarre sighting. As you can verify at the bottom of this news, it seems that in a poll sent to the goers of the game island, Epic Games has included references to numerous characters part of the imagination of Destiny. Specifically, we are talking about Drifter, Titan, Hive and Failsafe.

A detail that prompted the community of Fortnite: Royal Battle to hypothesize the possible advent of a themed event Destiny 2 within the free to play. A circumstance currently not confirmed, and on which it will be necessary to wait for any official updates. In the meantime, however, we point out that in the same survey many other famous characters from the world of video games are also cited, by Link and Ganondorf of The Legend of Zelda to the iconic Mega Man, via Alexios of Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey or, again, Samara of Mass Effect.