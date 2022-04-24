Destree conducts an all-female fundraiser including Beyoncé and Rihanna

Created in 2016 by Géraldine Guyot and Laetitia Lumbroso, the French accessories brand Destree has just raised funds exclusively from women, including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Gisele Bündchen. Information revealed by WWD magazine.

Initially launched in 2019, the fundraiser had to be interrupted due to the pandemic. The opportunity for the young brand, whose reputation has grown thanks to the support of celebrities like Beyoncé, to invest in its e-commerce. Among the investors today, the American pop star but also Rihanna, Jessica Alba or the venture capital firm Sequoia Capital, headed by the former editor-in-chief of Vogue China, Angelica Cheung.

Destree, “a strong DNA”

The Series A funding round will allow the brand to increase its workforce, open its first directly owned stores and expand into markets in the Middle East, Japan, China and the United States, reports the WWD. A new boutique is scheduled to open in New York in the fall, followed by a point of sale in China in 2023. In France, the brand will open its first Parisian boutique, rue Saint Honoré, as well as a permanent corner at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche at least June, after a first successful pop-up last November.

Editor Angelica Cheung, Venture Partner at Sequoia Capital China, explains in a press release: “Destree has stood out from the competition thanks to a strong DNA, which has enabled it to create solid brand fundamentals. We are pleased to support the founders of Destree in this new stage of development and to provide them with our global, locally established teams to help them realize their ambitions. »

Other investors cited by the WWD include actress Reese Witherspoon, model Gisele Bündchen, designer Gabriela Hearst, Venezuelan businesswoman Carmen Busquets and Emily Weiss, founder of Glossier.

This article was completed on April 22.