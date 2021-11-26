“Destro is back next week”

“We did a good job and I’m satisfied; the guys approached the week with the right mentality.”

On the injured

“There is no good news. Destro is back now but to see him with the group we have to wait until next week”.

On turnover

“We evaluate everything; I will certainly do it in view of the next match in order to better manage the condition of the players. Now, however, what matters is to work, to be united and compact. For 82 minutes against Roma we did well but then we conceded goals in counterattack “.

On Udinese and Beto

“It’s a somewhat English team, very direct, with physically strong and dangerous players on set pieces. Then they play a lot vertically. Beto is a very powerful player who knows how to keep the ball high, but what counts is the game of team. We have to believe in our project. I want to win every game as a manager. “