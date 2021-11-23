“Destroy my songs”, the appeal of the former Destiny composer. What is happening

That of Marty O’Donnell a name well known to video game enthusiasts. The American composer the author of the soundtrack of the series Halo and, therefore, creator of the iconic musical theme that we find in every chapter of the franchise, including the most recent Infinite. Even before Halo, O’Donnell had worked alongside Bungie for the soundtrack of Myth.

However, the historic collaboration between Marty O’Donnell and Bungie ended in the worst way. After his dismissal in 2014, and following a first court case against Activision / Bungie, the composer lost the latest legal dispute with the Destiny software house. O’Donnell was sentenced to a damages and, moreover, it had to spread a video in which he intimates to fans a “destroy” any illegal copies of his compositions.

Marty O’Donnell vs. Bungie: an ‘unfair’ dismissal



Let’s take a few steps back and go back to 2010, when Bungie signed an ambitious partnerhsip with Activision for the creation of Destiny. At the time, the software house had entrusted Marty O’Donnell with the composition of the soundtrack of the Shared World Shooter, but instead of producing an OST for each Destiny chapter, the musician would have to create one great soundtrack for the entire franchise and, therefore, for future games in the series.

With the collaboration of the colleague Michael Salvatori and the former Beatle Paul McCartney, after two years of work O’Donnell had realized ‘Music of the Spheres’, a symphonic suite of eight movements that includes all the songs conceived for Destiny and its possible sequels. There was one big obstacle, Activision: just before unveiling the game at E3 2013, the publisher he had decided not to use Marty O’Donnell’s music for the Destiny trailer. the event that triggers the long dispute between the composer and the two American companies.

After witnessing the release of the trailer, O’Donnell had posted a tweet stating that the music used in the movie was not that of Bungie. A move that was not appreciated by neither Activision nor the developer: on April 11, 2014, Marty O’Donnell is fired by Bungie “without cause”, as he declared himself on Twitter. Two months later (June 2014) the composer filed a lawsuit against Harold Ryan, CEO of Bungie, claiming he was unfairly fired: the trial ended with O’Donnell’s victory.

May 2021: Bungie wins lawsuit against O’Donnell

Shortly before being fired, Marty O’Donnell had made a ‘simple’ request to Bungie and Activision: authorization for publish ‘Music of the Spheres’ separately. Without too many surprises, the request was denied. So here is that in 2019, following some leaks of his works, O’Donnell began distributing the songs taken from his huge project dedicated to the Destiny universe. Bungie’s attorneys intervened with a straight leg, arguing that O’Donnell’s upload violated the previous injunction.

This time Bungie has the upper hand. Last September the American composer been charged with contempt of court for the misuse of Destiny assets – the pieces of the soundtrack, in this specific case. O’Donnell was forced to compensate Bungie with $ 100,000 and been ordered to record a video in which he claims he does not have the authority to distribute the aforementioned material. The video, accompanied by a written statement, was shared a few days ago via the channel of Marty O’Donnell himself.

“I do not have, and have never had since April 2014, the legal authority to own and distribute non-commercial material related to Destiny and ‘Music of the Spheres’ […]. This material belongs to Bungie“O’Donnell explains in his video. “If you have posted these assets on a site or other public platform, you should remove them immediately. If you have copies of these assets, you should avoid sharing them and destroying them all“. The statement from Marty O’Donnell, now head of Highwire Games, been shared also on Twitter.

