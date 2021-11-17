“Destroyed for the Olympics, yesterday he healed the wound. The gesture for Berrettini? He surprised us ”- OA Sport

Jannik Sinner is back from the beautiful victory against Hubert Hurkacz at the ATP Finals. The Italian tennis player dominated the Pole on the indoor hard courts of Turin’s PalaAlpitour and broke the bank on his debut in the event, where he took over following Matteo Berrettini’s injury. The 20-year-old will return to the field Thursday 18 November (9.00 pm) to meet Daniil Medvedev, number 2 in the world and winner of the US Open: our standard bearer will look for the coup with the Russian, hoping that in the afternoon Hurkacz beats the German Alexander Zverev. This is the only way to aim for a difficult qualification for the semifinals.

Jannik Sinner, now back in tenth place in the ATP ranking, became the protagonist of a nice gesture at the end of yesterday’s meeting: he approached the camera and wrote a message of esteem towards Matteo Berrettini, accompanied by a little heart . Riccardo Piatti, South Tyrolean coach, focused on this aspect in a statement issued to the Gazzetta dello Sport: “He certainly hadn’t planned it. Indeed it surprised us too. He is a boy who does not often express his emotions, but Matteo’s story certainly struck him. They do the same job, they work to achieve certain results and no one better than them can understand what it feels like“.

Riccardo Piatti also returned to the absence of Jannik Sinner at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics: “In the summer he was upset, he had to give up the Games and it is obvious that he suffered from it. Some attacks injured him, but his answer is always the same: work, take the field and give everything. And yesterday’s party healed that wound“.

On tomorrow’s match against Medvedev: “He lost to him twice. And the second time around he already played better. I am curious to see how it will go this time and for this I am happy that they face each other. Because it is true that Djokovic is the strongest player in the world, but Medvedev is the hottest and fastest growing player at the moment. Playing the Finals and entering the Top 10 was the goal of the beginning of the year. But we must not feel like we have arrived, the road is still long. This was just one step of the climb“.

