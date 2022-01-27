Destruction AllStars on PS5 could become free-to-play – Nerd4.life

Destruction AllStars, the arcade racing exclusive to PS5, could become free-to-play according to some information that emerged from a datamining carried out during a game maintenance, which seems to indicate the transition to the new free regime in the next period.

This is obviously unofficial information, so it should be taken as mere rumors, even if the question is plausible, considering the structure of the game and its current situation.

As Reddit user Mr_WeeWoo reported, during the maintenance period it was possible to see some references to possible challenges coming to Destruction AllStars hidden within the code.

Some of these, such as “BS_F2P_CHALLENGE”, report the mysterious abbreviation “F2P” which universally identifies free-to-play games, which triggered the theory of model change in regards to PS5 racing. On the other hand, it would not be absurd, considering that it is a game that lends itself particularly to this approach.

Presented as one of the PS5 exclusive launch games, Destruction AllStars was then moved a few months from the initial lineup, making it arrive directly within the PlayStation Plus and significantly lowering the price to the public, which already signaled a considerable resizing of the project.

It was later updated with the arrival of the Fortnite model seasons, while later it also got bots to help matchmaking, given the decline in players quickly recorded around the world. A raise in free-to-play version could be seriously considered by Sony at this point.