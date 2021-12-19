Tech

Destruction AllStars will get a big patch with many changes in January 2022 – Nerd4.life

Destruction AllStars was starring in a rather difficult launch on PS5, despite being announced as one of the main titles at the release, but its evolution path continues and will find in one January 2022 patch one step further.

Announced among the first titles for PS5, Destruction AllStars has been the star of a notable strategic review before the launch, being moved from a full-priced premium game to a rookie directly on PS Plus, to then be moved to a budget price of 20 euros, but despite this it does not seem to have found the right traction on the public.

Destruction AllStars, a scene from the game

Also to compensate for the lack of players in the world, the developers have added bots for multiplayer, but the changes and additions will also continue in the coming months: after seeing Blitz as a new mode in the game, other additions will arrive next month through a substantial update.

Lucid Games explained some additions that will be included in Desctruction AllStars during January 2022: there are no holiday events within the game, but in the big patch there will be room for evolutions applied to menu and interface user, making it easier and more comfortable to use. Similarly, the HUD will also be changed and visual effects will be changed and added to the game, while other improvements will be applied to the system called “Wreckognition” which gives XP points based on player performance, in fact with a lot of balance changes.

