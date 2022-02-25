Dest’s agent makes it clear that Sergiño did not leave Bayern for Barça

Getty Sergio Dest in action for Barcelona.

Sergiño Dest’s agent has been talking about the defender’s move from Ajax to Barcelona in October 2020 and explained why he signed for the Catalans instead of Bayern Munich.

Both clubs were interested in the star of the National Team United Statesbut Dest’s representative Jonathan Barnett told Bild that the Catalan club simply wanted the defender more, as reported by the transfer expert. Fabrizio Romano.

Sergino Dest’s agent Barnett: “Barça wanted him more and I’m not even sure how much Bayern wanted him. Clubs call about players all the time – that doesn’t mean they’re interested”, he told Bild via @iMiaSanMia. 🇺🇸 #FCB “Offer from Bayern? No, that’s why he went to Barça”. pic.twitter.com/VL6RyfLADk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 24, 2022

Barça wanted him more. I don’t even know how much Bayern wanted it,” he explained. “The clubs call for players, which does not always mean that they are really interested. If there was an offer from Bayern? No, that’s why he went to Barcelona.”

Dest signed for FC Barcelona for five years for a price of 21 million euros plus another 5 million in variables. The winger’s contract at the Camp Nou includes a termination clause set at 400 million euros.

The USMNT star has made 62 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants since joining and winning the Copa del Rey in his first season at Camp Nou.

Xavi praised Sergiño Dest

However, Dest has found it difficult to go to Barcelona since Xavi arrived as manager in November 2020, but it seems he has finally won the trust of the new manager. The right-back received high praise from Xavi after impressing during Barça’s 4-1 victory over Valencia in La Liga.

“Everyone is getting better,” he told reporters after the win. “Let’s take Sergino as an example. When we got here, he wasn’t doing very well, but now he’s doing very well. I thought it was amazingly good [contra el Valencia]both with and without the ball. I am very happy with his progress.”

Dest has now started three of Barca’s last four La Liga games and also both of the Europa League play-off games against Napoli, although it is worth noting that Dani Alves is not eligible for the competition.

Dest says ‘feeling good’ at Barcelona

The return to action has certainly given Dest a huge confidence boost and he spoke to ESPN after the win over Valencia about how he feels good at Camp Nou after overcoming a tough time off the side.

“If I don’t play, I always train harder to get back in the team, so I will never stop. So if I don’t play, I train really hard to get my stamina back and everything and get stronger. And when I can play, I try to show that I want to be there,” she said. “I feel great. Three points is always a good feeling and as a team we fought very hard. I think the intensity was the key, we helped each other a lot. Teamwork was good.”

Dest was linked with a move away from Barcelona in the January transfer window after struggling for playing time, but appears to be turning his situation around after being called up to the side.

