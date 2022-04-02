Detailed the distribution of Moltres de Galar shiny for Pokémon Sword and Shield: steps to achieve it

We bring an interesting announcement related to one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. It is specifically about Pokémon Sword and Shield and its distribution of Moltres de Galar shiny.

The detail in question that has been published by The Pokémon Company focuses on its new distribution event. This corresponds to the distribution of Articuno, Zapdos and Moltres de Galar shiny.

Moltres de Galar shiny for Pokémon Sword and Shield

Today its distribution has been fully detailed. Remember that only those who will participate in the event can receive it. April 2022 International Challenge. These were its characteristics:

Double fights.

Standard rules of video game tournaments.

All players who access and participate in at least 3 battles will receive a shiny Moltres de Galar.

We can register from now until April 14 at 23:59 UTC

Battles will take place from April 15 00:00 UTC to April 17 23:59 UTC

You can check the Pokémon eligible for this tournament here.

If you play at least 3 Pokémon battles you can receive shiny Moltres de Galar. You will have it available in the Mysterious Gift > Rewards section of the Battle Arena, after first checking how you did in the Tournament Results. Do not hesitate to take advantage of the occasion!

We also remind you that these birds have been offered in online tournaments around the world:

Articuno de Galar shiny will be given with the entry in the February 2022 International Challenge. Registration runs from February 3 to 17 with battles from February 18 to 20.

Shiny Galarian Zapdos will be given for participating in the March 2022 International Challenge. Registration runs from February 24 to March 10 with battles from March 11 to 13.

Moltres de Galar shiny will be given for participating in the April 2022 International Challenge. Registration runs from March 31 to April 14 with battles from April 15 to 17.

Players in Japan who participate have a chance to win a spot in the 2022 Pokémon Japan Championships.

