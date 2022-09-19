Details about the mysterious character of Brie Larson

Actress Brie Larson has shared the first details about her character in Fast X. A character that hides too many secrets.

Immediately after finishing the production of the film, Brie Larson shared an important update. It has to do with his mysterious character in Fast X. More specifically, with the name of the character he plays. The tenth installment of the saga will be the penultimate that we see in the cinema. Although filming began in April of this year, very few specific details about its history have been released. Cast members and the production team have hinted that it will be a return to the roots of the franchise. That is, they will focus on street racing and the importance of friends as a “family you choose.” The cast is full of stars like Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson Y Ludacris. Other newcomers, in addition to the actress from Marvel Studiosare Rita Moreno Y allan Ritchson.

Last week, Brie Larson took to social media to share with her fans a crucial detail about Fast X. Apparently, the character that the actress plays is called Tess. The photo shows the star of Captain Marvel smiling next to his dressing room. The trailer is labeled “13. Tess.” In case it is not very clear that Tess is the name of her character, the message of the actress that accompanies the image leaves no doubt. “Name revealed,” she says. We share the publication with you:

Who could this mysterious Tess be?

Evidently, the reveal of a name doesn’t say much about who Brie Larson’s character really is in Fast X. However, it is a start. Be that as it may, fans are pleased to have had some information. This allows viewers to speculate and theorize about what has been going on within Universal Pictures since the North American star signed for the franchise of fast and furious. A signing that was truly surprising. For example, rumor has it that Tess is actually the sister of Brian O’Conner. Brian was played by the late Paul Walkerwhose presence has been deeply missed by the entire cast, production and fans of the films of fast and furious. If this turns out to be true, then the character’s full name would be Tess O’Conner.