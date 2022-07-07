Details about Tom Holland as Spider-Man revealed | Atomix

Although Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a huge success for Disney, Sony and everyone involved, it seems that Peter Parker’s future in the MCU remains unclear. It was revealed a long time ago that the producers of these films were looking for Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Watts to return to this universe. Now, A new report has revealed how these plans are going, and they don’t sound very encouraging.

According to an investigation into the current state of Sony, The Ankler has mentioned that at the moment there are no concrete plans with Spider-Man. Although the wishes of the producers are still valid, at the moment it is unknown if Holland, Zendaya and Watts are interested in returning. This was what was said about it:

“Sony may not have the biggest bank in terms of franchises, but they wisely made a deal with Marvel Studios to bring their main character, Spider-Man, into the MCU, which helped make the Spidey solo movies of the studio were unmissable. And while there are plans afoot for another Spidey trilogy starring Tom Holland, I don’t think he’s signed a deal yet, so those plans aren’t official for now. That said, I’m sure more Spidey adventures with Holland are a priority for Rothman & Co., which also has him as the anchor of its fledgling Uncharted franchise.”

Whereas Spider-Man has become a gold mine for Sony, with his last two solo films generating over a billion dollars at the box office, it is obvious that the company does not want to release this character. However, Tom Holland has mentioned on multiple occasions that he’s ready to take a break from movies, and he’s not even ruling out the idea of ​​ditching the arachnid suit.

Rumors have pointed out that Marvel is planning a new trilogy with Holland in the lead role, while other sources assure that a fourth tape would introduce Miles Morales, who would take the role of Spider-Man in the MCU in the future. Currently, there is no official information about it.

The first trilogy of the MCU could be considered the origin of Spider-Man, and a new collection of films could very well present us with some of the stories we know so well. With rumors of an adaptation of Secret Wars in the MCU, it would be strange not to see this character in this event, especially considering his importance in these comics.

