details and changes of the sci-fi action adventure inspired by Another World – Nerd4.life

Among the most interesting indies currently in development there is certainly Somerville, a action adventure with a sci-fi setting which is inspired by Another World, according to the authors, and which has conquered the cover of the new issue of Edge magazine, from which new details and information.

Somerville is developed by the Jumpship team and since its first presentation, although still extremely vague, has managed to capture the interest of the public and the media. Thanks above all to its atmosphere, the style used and also to a certain proximity to the Playdead masterpieces, even if the developers wanted to distance themselves a little from this comparison.

In the article within the new issue of Edge, the founder of Jumpship, Chris Olsen, spoke of how Somerville has also changed over the course of its long development.

Somerville, an image from the game

In 2022 we practically enter the eighth year of work on this interesting title, which evidently had one very long and complex genesis, turning into the process.

Olsen explained that the title made a change structural moving from essentially 2D mechanics to one more inclined to move in 3D space, so much so as to eliminate the jump as a fundamental element of the gameplay. “I didn’t want to jump, I didn’t want it to be a platformer”, explained Olsen, making clear his desire to avoid any structure that is too consolidated and, also for this reason, avoiding making close comparisons with the Playdead games, that is Limbo and Inside.

The inspiration is still found in those parts and in Eric Chahi’s masterpiece, or Another World, but Somerville is configured as something still different, rather far from any “traditional game loop”, according to reports from the developers. The greatest effort of Jumpship seems to have been in absolutely avoiding any repetition in the elements of the scenario and in the game situations, in the construction of the experience. This also involved a very deep study in the creation of the scenario and the Sediment, or the alien race that invaded the Earth and which can take on different forms, becoming an integral part of the gameplay.

We had released a preview of Somerville a few months ago, but it is likely that the game has taken on a rather different form in the meantime, while maintaining its basic characteristics, which is to tell the story of a family trying to survive an alien invasion. of the Earth. Most recently, we’re back to seeing him in action with a new trailer at the 2021 Game Awards.