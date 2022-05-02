Details and secrets of exclusive Minecraft content on Nintendo Switch

The arrival of Minecraft to Nintendo Switch in May 2017 meant an event for system users. A few months after the debut of the hybrid, it received one of the most influential games in history. His community, numbering in the hundreds of millions, had the possibility of expanding to Nintendo Switch at hand. Therefore, Mojang and the Big N did not miss the opportunity to provide players of the title with exclusive content. However, for a “privileged” few, this exclusivity was not so surprising.

Step One: Bringing the Wii U Experience to Its Successor

There are very few systems to which it has not been adapted Minecraft. For that reason, even a console like Wii Uwhich did not have general industry support, received its own version of the best selling game of all time. As usual, the adaptation to the Nintendo system brought with it a lot of exclusive content that, in the end, ended up coming to Switch. Thus, users were able to enjoy tens of skins Of the characters, iconic locations of the saga and, among many other things, endless references. Also, on a positive note, all this content moved to the hybrid and, in turn, also benefited from Switch improvements over Wii U.

At first, the most striking thing was the possibility of leaving space problems behind. In the version for the Wii successor, due to the capacities of the system’s RAM, the worlds could reach dimensions of 864×864. With the Nintendo Switch version and the increase in power that the system brought, in addition to have a faster chargethe worlds could reach dimensions of 3072×3072. To this we also had to add the fps rate of the title, capable of running at 60 images per second without problems. Finally, as we already mentioned, the possibility of bring our worlds from Wii U to Switch, an option that took time to implement. And, above all, the most important thing was what brings us together today: the exclusive content of the title in the hybrid.

Locations, skins, music and more appear as exclusive content in Nintendo Switch Minecraft

The announcement of the arrival of Minecraft to the new Big N system also led the confirmation of mash-up from Super Mario. Through a brief trailer, Nintendo presented an overview of the game and, shortly after, offered an overview of console exclusive content. So, just like it happened on Wii U, 40 skins of the universe of Super Mario would be available at launch. To this, in addition, we must add other additions such as content packs, game locations Y mods focused on Super Mario 64:

Some well-known areas of the games of the license would be recreated by professionals: Mushroom Reindeer, Peach’s Castle, Bowser’s Castle, Boo’s Haunted House, Bowser’s Ship and much more. In addition, it was also added a world map of the surface and underground areas all these related to the license.

and much more. In addition, it was also added all these related to the license. The skins They would allow us to characterize ourselves as Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Peach, Bowser, Daisy, Toad, Wario, Waluigi, the seven Koopalings and much more.

Up to six themed content packs from Super Mario.

Custom locations: pipe-shaped islands, villain-themed zones, giant figures of some characters, puzzles inspired by Super Mario and much more.

and much more. music and sound of Super Mario 64.

Multiple curiosities: the blocks will take the form of those of Super Mario when broken, we can find many references in clouds, sea and other locations, armor redesign to honor Mario’s transformations and other secrets to discover.

And you, what curiosities of the universe of Super Mario you have found among the exclusive content of Minecraft on nintendo switch? Would you add nods to other Big N licenses?? And, if so, what would be your chosen ones? We read you in the comments.