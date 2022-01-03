details in a leak, possible simplifications are discussed – Nerd4.life

Some have emerged details on Pokémon Legends: Arceus from an online leak, reported by the Twitter user CentroLeaks after the primary source deleted them, among which we find interesting news and also possible simplifications that are causing the community of enthusiasts to discuss.

We already know that the new chapter of the series looks like a sort of spin-off with its own specific characteristics, such as the tendency to be a action RPG and its full open world, so it’s no wonder that gameplay can be more action-oriented than what we’ve seen so far in the regular series.

From the new details it also emerges that capture Arceus it will be possible only after completing the Hisui Pokédex, the historical region in which the game is set: you will therefore have to play for a long time before you can catch the legendary, since it will be necessary to take all the Pokémon present in the region before being able to obtain it, to unlike what usually happens.

All the starter (Decidueye, Typhlosion and Samurott) will have forms of Hisui with specific characteristic moves, also the Sneasel will have a different regional evolution.

One thing that is getting somewhat debated is the substantial modification of the stat and value system within Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

In practice, individual points will not be used in the new chapter to evaluate statistics of the individual Pokémon, but a system similar to that seen in Pokémon Let’s Go with the use of candies will intervene, derived in turn from Pokémon GO but still different. Other possible limitations are represented by the absence of specific abilities, items assigned and the ability to mate creatures.

These three eliminations, in particular, they are doing quite a bit of discussion, however it should be noted that all these are still just rumors. Other details concern the fights for the conquest of the legendaries that are configured as real boss battles, and the possibility that it has a mechanic similar to the portals of Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire.