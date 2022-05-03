Details of Angelina Jolie’s surprise visit to Ukraine

Angelina Jolie evacuated due to air raid alert 0:29

(CNN) — Actress and activist Angelina Jolie paid a surprise visit to a boarding school and medical institution in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday, according to Maksym Kozytskyy, head of the Lviv regional military administration.

“In one of the medical institutions, she visited children who suffered from a missile attack by the Russian army at the Kramatorsk train station. Their stories touched her very much. One girl was even able to tell Mrs. Jolie about her dream in private Kozytskyi said.

Jolie also visited a boarding school in Lviv, which has become a staging point for displaced people, humanitarian aid and weapons. She told the children that she would be back, Kozytskyy said.

At Lviv’s main train station, where Ukrainian residents arrive regularly, he spoke with volunteers who provide medical and psychological assistance.

“She thanked them for their work,” Kozytskyy said. “She talked to people who managed to get out of the zones of active hostilities.”

At one point, Jolie was evacuated in the face of an air raid alert in Lviv, Ukraine, as recorded on video.

Jolie is a United Nations special envoy for refugees, but Joung-ah Ghedini-Williams, head of global communications for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said Jolie traveled to the region in her personal capacity and that UNHCR has no participation in this visit.

In March, Jolie visited Yemen and drew parallels between the people of that nation and those suffering from the war in Ukraine.

This Saturday, Jolie was photographed visiting a cafe in Lviv. CNN has reached out to Angelina Jolie’s representatives for more information.