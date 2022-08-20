Entertainment

Details of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant wedding are revealed ahead of the ceremony at Georgia Estate

Let the wedding bells ring!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing for an extravagant three-day wedding to say “I do,” yet again, but this time in a more elaborate setting at Affleck’s $8.9 million Georgia estate.

An extravagant celebration has been in the works since the couple first married in a small, low-key ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last month.

People worked around the clock for this highly anticipated event, pitching white tents all over Affleck’s property.

As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that while there, guests could be treated to yoga sessions and a fireworks spectacular.

The weekend wedding party kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday before today’s ceremony, and the celebration will end with a barbecue on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing for their extravagant three-day wedding. The couple is ready to say "I do," again, but this time in a more elaborate setting at Affleck's $8.9 million Georgian estate.

Days before the wedding ceremony, workers were seen building what appears to be an altar in the sprawling Georgia estate. The luxurious wedding venue is located on Hampton Island Reserve overlooking the Newport River.

The marquee set up for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's ceremony is decorated with flowering trees near the water's edge.

The ceremony marquee is decorated with flowering trees near the water’s edge.

A pristine white walkway stretches from the steps of the mansion to the riverside on the 87-acre property.

A pristine white walkway stretches from the mansion steps to the riverside on Ben Affleck's 87-acre property.

The price of the wedding would be more than 400,000 dollars, according to the Daily Mail.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's extravagant three-day wedding is set at the actor's $8.9 million Georgia estate.

Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

Shetty has previous experience as a celebrity wedding officiant, having presided over the nuptials of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell last year.

Finer details are set for Affleck and Lopez's massive event. A pristine white piano is featured on the property.

Finer details have been put in place for the massive event for Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53. A pristine white piano is featured on the property. Tables and chairs have been set up under a gazebo at the water’s edge.

Pink and white napkins were considered the decor of the wedding dining room and flowers hung from the ceiling.

Tables and chairs are set up under a gazebo at the water's edge.

Photos from Georgia’s private estate showed a large floating barge near what appears to be the couple’s reception area, decked out with dozens of fireworks to light up the evening.

Photos from Ben Affleck's Georgia private estate show a large barge floating near what appears to be the couple's reception area and set off with fireworks.

An ambulance was seen leaving the property on Friday, hours before the wedding festivities.

It has not been confirmed who was taken to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported that it was Affleck’s mother who was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

The outlet shared that her mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.

