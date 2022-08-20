Details of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s extravagant wedding are revealed ahead of the ceremony at Georgia Estate

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Let the wedding bells ring!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are preparing for an extravagant three-day wedding to say “I do,” yet again, but this time in a more elaborate setting at Affleck’s $8.9 million Georgia estate.

An extravagant celebration has been in the works since the couple first married in a small, low-key ceremony at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last month.

People worked around the clock for this highly anticipated event, pitching white tents all over Affleck’s property.

As staff members prepared for the lavish nuptials, Fox News Digital learned that while there, guests could be treated to yoga sessions and a fireworks spectacular.

The weekend wedding party kicked off with a rehearsal dinner on Friday before today’s ceremony, and the celebration will end with a barbecue on Sunday.

Days before the wedding ceremony, workers were seen building what appears to be an altar in the sprawling Georgia estate. The luxurious wedding venue is located on Hampton Island Reserve overlooking the Newport River.

The ceremony marquee is decorated with flowering trees near the water’s edge.

A pristine white walkway stretches from the steps of the mansion to the riverside on the 87-acre property.

The price of the wedding would be more than 400,000 dollars, according to the Daily Mail.

Life coach and former monk Jay Shetty will officiate Affleck and Lopez’s weekend nuptials.

Shetty has previous experience as a celebrity wedding officiant, having presided over the nuptials of Lily Collins and director Charlie McDowell last year.

Finer details have been put in place for the massive event for Affleck, 50, and Lopez, 53. A pristine white piano is featured on the property. Tables and chairs have been set up under a gazebo at the water’s edge.

Pink and white napkins were considered the decor of the wedding dining room and flowers hung from the ceiling.

Photos from Georgia’s private estate showed a large floating barge near what appears to be the couple’s reception area, decked out with dozens of fireworks to light up the evening.

An ambulance was seen leaving the property on Friday, hours before the wedding festivities.

It has not been confirmed who was taken to an area hospital or for what reason. The Daily Mail reported that it was Affleck’s mother who was rushed to hospital by ambulance.

The outlet shared that her mother, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off a dock, injured her leg and needed stitches. In photos obtained by the outlet, Boldt is seen outside a hospital in a wheelchair.

