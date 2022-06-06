Details of Piqué’s alleged infidelity to Shakira are known

The separation of Colombian singer Shakira and soccer player Gerard Piqué continues to be a media bomb, which is why some have taken it upon themselves to find out more about the couple’s separation. In fact, several theories have been spread about the person with whom Piqué was unfaithful.

One of them talks about a young 20-year-old student and the other, which can be about the mother of one of her teammates. Specifically, it has been pointed out that she would be the mother of Gavi, the 17-year-old player who debuted with the first team in 2021.

One of the first people to provide more details about this alleged infidelity were the journalists Laura Fa and Lorena Vázques in The newspaper. However, more information about the fact has been expanded.

“Shakira captured Gerard Piqué having an affair with another woman. That woman turned out to be the mother of the young Barcelona star Pablo Gavi,” wrote the journalist, who also assured that Gavi would not be aware of the situation.

This could be the cause of the separation, however, in his environment closest to the footballer, there are those who point out that the relationship ended due to the wear and tear of the couple and the coexistence itself. In addition, they did not hesitate to mention that they were not aware that a third party existed in the relationship.

One of the first alerts that arose around the relationship, was presented with the same news of the officialization, and referred precisely to the age difference between the performer and the athlete. She is exactly ten years older than Piqué, with February 2 being their shared birthday. Currently, Shakira is 45 years old, while the athlete reached 35.

However, it seemed that the couple had managed to avoid criticism and was shown as the worthy example of the phrase “For love there is no age”. Time was showing that in some spaces the age difference did end up making a difference and, even, while with the arrival of the children Shakira came to contemplate ending his musical career in 2017, Piqué was at his best sporting moment.

In that year, it was even rumored that the relationship had ended; However, a couple of publications in which they were shown to be close served to dispel the accusations.

This situation was similar to some moments experienced by the couple at the beginning of their relationship, in 2011 and 2012, when they had also been under the magnifying glass of the pink press media.

On Shakira’s temptation to dedicate herself to the home and put music aside, the same singer had acknowledged, in an interview with Vanity Fairthat Piqué asked him to back down on his decision.

Although the revelation of Piqué’s infidelity case is seen as the trigger for the breakup, ‘heart’ media such as the magazine Hello, in Spainhave pointed out that, although the relationship was maintained ‘in the eyes of the world’, de facto there was already a distance between the couple, even going so far as to state that he was living in his bachelor apartment, and that he no longer had keys to the Barranquillera’s house in Barcelona.

This would also support why, on the trip that the singer recently took on vacation with her children, the athlete was not seen signing part of the family picture.

According to the press in Spain, “the last time we saw them together in a public act was last October, when went with their children to an event in Tarragona”.