Operation London Bridge: details of the funeral arrangements of Queen Elizabeth II are leaked. Although it sounds crazy, the day the monarch, mother of Prince Charles dies, the palace will know how to act in every detail.

And it is that as it has been revealed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is so planned, that it has even been rehearsed.

Here we reveal to you what this fateful day will be like

The UK government’s plan for the days after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, codenamed “Operation London Bridge” and long shrouded in secrecy, has been revealed.

Details have emerged over the years, from suggestions that the prime minister will be alerted by a phone call from an official telling him “London Bridge is down” to reports that the death will be announced to through a news item on the Press Association cable.

The full extent of the preparations carried out by the royal family and the Cabinet Office secretary BRIDGES can now be revealed for the first time, after a series of documents were obtained setting out in great detail how Great Britain will respond. Brittany when the day comes.

Queen Elizabeth II, who is 95 years old, tested positive for covid and it was the Royal Palace that revealed the information clarifying that the monarch is stable and only has mild symptoms, which is why the step-by-step manual of Operation London Bridge has taken effect.

The documents presented by foreign media show the extraordinary level of action required by all branches of the British state, including a proper security operation to manage the unprecedented crowds and travel chaos that could see, in the words of an official memo, how London is “crowded” for the first time in history.

They reveal plans for the prime minister and his cabinet to meet the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St. Pancras station, and for the new king, formerly Prince Charles, to embark on a tour of the United Kingdom in the days before the funeral.

The details of the program for the 10 days between the death of Queen Elizabeth II and her funeral range from the banal to the ridiculous. In a document, Downing Street raises concerns about facing a wave of public anger if it cannot lower its flags to half-staff within 10 minutes of activation and may have to use an outside contractor. In another, it is decided to ban retweets in all Whitehall departments unless authorized by the government communications chief.

Day D

In the hours following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, there will be a “cascade of calls” in which the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary (Britain’s most senior civil servant) and several of the ministers and higher-ranking officials.

The prime minister will be briefed by Queen Elizabeth II’s private secretary, who will also brief the Privy Council Office, which coordinates the government’s work on behalf of the monarch.

Internally, the day will be referred to as “D-Day”. Each of the following days until the funeral will be called “D+1”, “D+2” and so on.

The Royal House will issue an “official notice” giving the news to the public.

A call script for the permanent secretaries of the departments in which it is explained how to give the news to their ministers, seen and by the newspaper POLITICO, tells them to say:

“We have just been informed of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.” Ministers will be told that “discretion is required.”

Ministers and senior officials will also receive an email from the cabinet secretary, a draft of which reads:

“Dear colleagues, it is with sadness that I write to inform you of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen.”

Upon receipt of this email, flags throughout Whitehall will be lowered to half-staff. The goal is for this to be done in 10 minutes.

The UK Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will adjourn. If parliament is not in session, it will be convened.

In a sign of the times, many of the immediate plans are related to social networks. The royal family’s website will switch to a black page with a brief statement confirming the queen’s death.

The UK government website – GOV.UK – will display a black banner at the top. All government department social media pages will also display a black banner and change their profile photos to their department crest. Non-urgent content should not be published. Retweets are explicitly prohibited unless authorized by the central government communication chief.

The royal family will announce plans for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which is expected to take place 10 days after her death.

The prime minister will be the first member of the government to make a statement. All other members of the government will be instructed not to comment until the prime minister has spoken.

The Ministry of Defense will arrange for salutes of honor to be fired at all salute stations. A minute of national silence will be announced.

At 3:30 p.m., the Prime Minister and the Cabinet will hold an audience with the new king. Ministers should refrain from bringing their spouses.

D-day+2

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II will return to Buckingham Palace.

If Queen Elizabeth II dies in Sandringham, her residence in Norfolk, in the east of England, her body will be taken on the royal train to St. Pancras station in London, where her coffin will be received by the Prime Minister and ministers of the cabinet.

If he dies in Balmoral, Scotland, Operation UNICORN will be triggered, meaning his body will be transported to London on the royal train if possible. If not, the OVERSTUDY operation will be activated, which means that the coffin will be moved by plane. The Prime Minister and ministers will attend a reception to receive the coffin.

Proclamations will be read in the decentralized administrations. The tributes are likely to continue in Parliament.

D-Day+3

In the morning, the already named King Charles will receive the motion of condolence in Westminster Hall.

In the afternoon, you will embark on a tour of the UK, beginning with a visit to the Scottish Parliament and a service at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh.

D-day+4

King Charles will arrive in Northern Ireland, where he will receive another motion of condolence at Hillsborough Castle and attend a service at Belfast’s St Anne’s Cathedral.

A rehearsal will take place for Operation LION, the coffin procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster.

D-Day+5

The procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster will take place along a ceremonial route through London. After the arrival of the coffin, a religious service will be held in Westminster Hall.

From D+6 Day to D+9 Day – and Whitehall concerns

Queen Elizabeth II will stay at the Palace of Westminster for three days, in an operation called FEATHER. Her coffin will rest in a raised box known as a catafalque in the center of Westminster Hall, which will be open to the public for 23 hours a day. Tickets will be issued to VIPs so they can have a time slot.

On D+6 Day there will be a rehearsal for the state funeral procession.

D-Day+7

King Charles will travel to Wales to receive another motion of condolence in the Welsh Parliament and attend a church service at Liandaff Cathedral in Cardiff.

This period will see government departments engrossed in a huge amount of funeral preparations. Documents seen and published by the daily POLITICO show that while the government generally believes it has the capacity to carry out the funeral successfully, the work required will be enormous, and specific concerns have been raised about potential challenges.

The departments facing the greatest difficulties are the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of the Interior and the Department of Transport.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in charge of organizing the arrival of heads of state and personalities from abroad, and concerns have also been raised about how to organize the entry of a significant number of tourists into the country in the event that the queen dies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of the Interior is responsible for security measures, and the government’s National Security Secretariat and intelligence services will be on high alert for any terrorist threat.

The Department for Transport has expressed concern that the number of people wanting to travel to London could cause major problems with the transport network and lead to overcrowding in the capital.

In a shocking assessment of the scenes that could unfold, a memo warns of a worst-case scenario, in which London would literally fill up for the first time, as hundreds of thousands of people could try to get there, with accommodation, roads , public transport, food, police, health and basic services to the limit. Concerns have also been raised about a shortage of crowd control commissioners.

The prime minister and the queen have agreed that the day of the state funeral will be a “Day of National Mourning”. This has also caused planning problems. The day will effectively be a public holiday, although it will not be designated as such. If the funeral falls on a weekend or an existing holiday, no additional holiday will be granted. If the funeral falls on a weekday, the government has no plans to order employers to give employees the day off; the documents say that this is a matter between the employees and their staff.

D-Day+10

The state funeral will be held at Westminster Abbey. At noon, two minutes of silence will be observed throughout the country. There will be processions in London and Windsor.

There will be a burial service in St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, and Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in the castle’s King George VI Memorial Chapel.