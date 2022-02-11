details on classes, gifts, areas and hubs revealed by the previews – Nerd4.life

Some of the new previews of Elden Ring they unveiled interesting details about the game, including the number of starting classes, gifts, information on some areas never before seen in trailers, and more. Obviously, if you don’t want to spoil the surprise, we advise you not to proceed further with the reading as you could run into potential spoiler.

As you probably know, in these days many new previews of Elden Ring have been released, also on the pages of Multiplayer.it of course, which have reported the impressions of the international press on the first hours of play of the new work by FromSoftware.

Elden Ring, a promotional image

Among the unpublished details revealed is the number of classes available. As we know in the closed beta there were only five, while in recent days FromSoftware has unveiled the Prisoner, the Vagabond and the Hero with artwork on Twitter. From the previews we learn that in total there will be ten classes to choose from for our Senzaluce. Among these there is also the Wretch, or the “Discriminate” of Dark Souls, a class that starts with all the statistics at 10 and from level 1. Then there is the Bandit who equips a small shield suitable for parry, a dagger and a bow, and has good stats in dexterity and arcane.

Elden Ring will also have mechanics similar to initial gifts, that is an object chosen from those proposed by the game with which the player can start the adventure. Among these were the Crimson Amber Medallion (increases HP), the Golden Seed (increases the flasks) and the Land Beetween Rune (offers a certain amount of runes, necessary to level up).

Do you also remember the area with the Giant Bear shown in a recent Elden Ring gameplay video? Well apparently from it you can access theUndergroundan area so vast that it has a special map and that from the description it can be compared to the Upside Down of Stranger Things.

There will also be a desert region called Caelid where players will have to contend with an invading NPC named Anastasia. This area also apparently teems with dragonsincluding one with a gargantuan size.

Finally we learn new details about the Roundtable Hold, a hub separate from the Interregnum and reachable by fast travel wherever you are. Here will be various NPCs, including a blacksmith, spell-teaching spellcasters, characters who entrust quests, and much more.

We remind you that Elden Ring will be available from February 25 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. In a recent interview, producer Yazuhiro Kitao confirmed that in Elden Ring there will be optional bosses who will make you sweat the proverbial seven shirts.