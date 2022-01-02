details on DLC, patches and the Netflix anime from an alleged leak – Nerd4.life

An alleged leak, of those to be taken with a grain of salt since the source is not the most reliable, it may have revealed the news coming in the future for Cyberpunk 2077, with details on an expansion, a huge patch and Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, the anime made by Netflix.

The tip comes from a 4chan user, therefore not exactly the most reliable of the sources, who claims to have come into possession of information relating to CD Projekt’s projects. According to the deep throat the patch 1.5 Cyberpunk 2077 will be a sort of “soft re-launch” for the game, which among other things will be renamed “Cyberpunk 2077: Samurai Edition”. The Polish studio will reveal the details of the patch in a livestream scheduled for February, where among other things a free DLC will be announced, the first expansion and news on the Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off anime: Edgerunners.

Also according to the leaker, among the novelties of the patch there will be new barbers, a garage, improved AI, a transmog system, a total rebalancing of the loot system and a new user interface. The new free DLC, on the other hand, will include four new weapons, the New Game Plus and the ability to customize the protagonist’s apartment.

The first expansion apparently will be set in Peaceful, with the alleged leaker of 4chan stating that it will be huge, with numerous quests taking place in an area called the “combat zone”, fought over by two new factions: the Bozos, criminals dressed as clowns and with a sick sense of humor, and the Slaughterhouses, described as “violent fascists”.

V and Johnny Silverhand in a promotional image of Cyberpunk 2077

That’s not all. Also according to the leaker, Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a Gwent-like mini-game, in which players will have to collect and fight with monsters in cyberspace, with battles similar to those of a JRPG, complete with online multiplayer. Furthermore, in the live scheduled for February, new details will be revealed on Cyberpunk 2077: Edgerunners, the spin-off anime produced by Netflix and Studio Trigger, whose release date is expected during the course of 2022.

Finally, according to the deep throat in CD Projekt’s plans there is also one second expansion, but that will be published only if the first is successful.

We again recommend that you take all of the above information with a grain of salt. It is true for all leaks, mind you, but especially for those coming from 4chan, which often does not prove to be a very reliable source. There are also exceptions, like when Sonic Frontiers was anticipated in 2019, so it was worth reporting this rumor anyway.

In any case, among CD Projekt’s plans for the first months of 2022 there is certainly the new patch 1.5 and the long-awaited graphic upgrade for the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S versions of Cyberpunk 2077.