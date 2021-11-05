details on pricing and next-gen update revealed

A few days after launch Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, Bethesda has published all the details on the prices of the umpteenth iteration of the famous role-playing game, confirming the free update to the next-gen version.

As known, Skyrim: Anniversary Edition will collect in a single package the version of Skyrim: Special Edition and all the contents published by the Creation Club up to the time of launch, for a total of over 500 elements including missions, dungeons, weapons, enchantments, enemies and bosses. Waiting for the release, the leaders of Bethesda have announced the prices of the new version, which can be purchased both in standalone form and as an update.

The standalone copy of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition it will cost 54.99 euros across all platforms, both in physical and digital form. Skyrim: Special Edition owners will be able to upgrade to the Anniversary version instead at a cost of 19.99 euros. In this last case, the developers have stressed that all trophies and achievements will be preserved, with the only exception for the update from PS4 and PS5.

Finally, Bethesda confirmed that update to the next-gen version which includes “improved graphics, faster load times and more”, it will be free for owners of Skyrim: Anniversary Edition and Special Edition. Before leaving, we remind you that Skyrim: Anniversary Edition will be released on November 11th on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.