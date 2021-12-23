details on secondary missions and weapon and outfit upgrades – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West is revealed again from the in-depth article on the new issue of Game Informer with some details on side missions And weapon and equipment upgrades, plus some other information that provides further clues about the game.

As for secondary activities and missions, gods can be found within towns and villages “Melee Pits”, which offer challenges for you to test your combat skills, particularly in hand-to-hand combat and the ability to perform combos.

Horizon Forbidden West, one of the new images of the game

It is not yet clear what it is, but they seem like arenas that are used for training in combat.

The secondary missions, or the real ones side quest, now have more important rewards that make them more interesting and stimulate more to undertake them so that you can get rewards of considerable value.

The new system for improving and upgrading weapons and equipment, through the work benches, is based on a greater focus on the need to collect machine parts, therefore this process becomes essential for the upgrade, having to go in search of specific components.

Weapons have several upgrade levels: the common bow, for example, has three levels of improvement that increase the power and give the possibility to unlock new types of ammunition. Through these it is possible to unlock the acid arrows, to give another example, so it seems that the ammunition does not depend on the type of bow but on the upgrades made.

The clothes can be upgraded from 3 to 5 times: the upgrade of these produces greater resistance and increases the related skills, for example the passive skills related to the recovery of vital energy. Yesterday we saw some details on skills, specializations and fighting styles and 5 new images of the game for PS5 and PS4.