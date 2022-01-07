details on skills, game interface and much more – Nerd4.life

GameInformer has published a new article dedicated to Horizon Forbidden West which summarizes some of the news that we will see in the sequel, with details on secondary mission skills, game interface and more.

Among the innovations mentioned in the article we find “higher quality cinematic sequences with full motion capture, improved facial animations and a first-rate cast. “This level of quality, according to narrative director Benjamin McCaw, extends to all content in the game, from main missions to secondary missions, thus rendering the dialogues with the characters secondary and minor scenes even more authentic and pleasant to watch.

Horizon Forbidden West, a settlement

As already reported in the past, Guerrilla Games has re-elaborated the Aloy’s skill system to give players more options and freedom of choice on how to approach the game. We are therefore talking about six different skill branches, each specialized in a certain area and presenting 20-30 active skills and passive bonuses. Each branch also has its own “Valor Surge”, a new special ability that can be activated by meeting particular requirements. It is also possible to level up a skill by investing skill points or by using Aloy’s equipment.

In Horizon Forbidden West, scanning with Aloy’s Focus now reveals more details about machines and human enemies than the previous chapter, particularly with regards to weak points, destructible parts or those that can be collected for use as makeshift weapons. At the same time, the Guerrilla Games team made changes to thegame interface to make it even less invasive than Horizon Zero Dawn and therefore have fewer distractions on the screen, with information on objectives to be completed, health and inventory that can be recalled quickly thanks to the touchpad of the PS5 and PS4 controllers.

Among the important news mentioned by Game Informer there are also also more interesting side quests to face and with greater rewards than in Zero Dawn. Likewise, the Guerrilla Games team promises more “live” settlements, thanks to improved NPC animations and ambient audio, and greater involvement of primary and secondary characters within the narrative.

Horizon Forbidden West will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 starting February 18, 2022. Just yesterday Sony and Guerrilla Games released a new trailer dedicated to the tribes that populate the Forbidden West.