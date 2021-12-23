Tech

details on skills, specializations and fighting styles – Nerd4.life

Horizon Forbidden West is the protagonist of an extensive in-depth article published by Game Informer, the first details of which begin to leak online, in particular as regards the skill tree skill, the specializations and fighting styles.

Apparently, they are expected 6 routes different, or 6 specializations or styles of fighting in which to develop Aloy through the skill trees, namely:

  • Warrior, a warrior specializing in melee attacks
  • Trapper, specialized in the use of traps
  • Survivor, survival expert in resource use and health management
  • Infiltrator, a fighting style that favors the stealth approach
  • Hunter, or a hunter specialized in ranged attacks
  • Machine Master, specialized in hacking

Reportedly, they are not exclusive routes but you can reach typical characteristics of several routes together, mixing a little bit of things while each specific skill tree has its own moves and abilities, such as the ability to regenerate energy.

Skills can be upgraded by spending a greater amount of points on them or even by using equipment that broadens certain characteristics.

It also appears that i fighting alongside NPCs are destined to be more numerous in Horizon Forbidden West than what we saw in the previous chapter. New images for the game were also taken from the same article and in these days the weight of the PS5 version has also emerged, quite remarkable in terms of breadth.

