Details suggest that the Mega evolution will return in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Throughout the different titles of the franchise we have been able to observe various mechanics such as Z movements or the Dinamax and Gigamax forms. Therefore, we could ask ourselves what mechanics could be present in the 9th generation.

Some Pokémon fans claim that the Mega evolution introduced in the 6th generation could be back relating his theories to the strange artifact visible in the Japanese version of the titles. In the post that we leave you below super effective He relates it to the Ultimate Weapon present in Pokémon X and Y:

#PokemonScarletViolet Japanese logo is somehow similar to Kalo’s Ultimate Weaponhttps://t.co/j3nTJlaaHk pic.twitter.com/F8sKYzvGoH — Supereffective 🍊🍇✨ (@supereffectiv) March 7, 2022

Other theories state that could be a combination of Mega Evolution, Z Moves and Dynamax energy in connection with a moment in the opening sequence of the anime of the franchise. You can see it below:

So my wild theory might have a sliver of evidence(though the anime isn’t usually the best source).So this clip of the intro where Satoshi uses Gmax,Mega & Z-move all at the same time?Yeah I’m sticking to think somekinda hybrid of them is the Gen9 gimmick #PokemonScarletViolet https://t.co/s0RNIYkFiz pic.twitter.com/qaSwJNRXTH — SoulSilverArt (@soulsilverart) March 4, 2022

this part of the opening >>>>>>>>>>>>>>> pic.twitter.com/7Jys0xROPw — 𝓖𝓾𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓲𝓪𝓷𝓐𝓷𝓰𝓮𝓵 🌺 (@DawnForever101) March 4, 2022

