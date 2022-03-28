detect a serious security flaw

Google released an emergency update for the desktop version of Google Chrome on Windows, Linux and Mac on March 25 that fixes a serious security flaw in it.

With a market share of over 65%, Google Chrome is the most used web browser todayboth on Android mobiles where It comes pre-installed by default as well as on desktops and laptops around the world.

If you are a Google Chrome user on Windows, Linux or Mac you should update it as soon as possibleand Google itself has detected a serious security flaw that endangers your private data.

This emergency update will reach you in a matter of days

As the guys in the middle Ghacks.net tell us on March 25, Google launched an emergency update to the desktop version of Google Chromewith version number 99.0.4844.84, whose mission is to correct a high-grade vulnerability, an exploit that has been identified as CVE-2022-1096.

At the moment, Google has not provided much information about this serious security flaw in Google Chrome, but what it has confirmed is that it will not do it until it considers that the problem has been solved.

“Access to bug details and links can be kept restricted until most users are up to date with the fix. We will keep the restrictions if the bug exists in a third-party library that other projects similarly depend on and that have not been corrected yet”

The Mountain View-based company has confirmed that this emergency update will reach all users of your web browser on Windows, Mac and Linux in a matter of days, but if you want to speed up the process you just have to follow these simple steps:

Open Google Chrome on your PC

on your PC Type in the address bar: chrome://setting/help

If you haven’t received the update yet, a notice to update will appear, in which case you just have to click on the button Restart for the changes to take effect

In the event that you do not use Google Chrome, but you do use one of Chromium-based web browsersthe open source version of Google’s browser, such as Microsoft Edge or Brave you should also follow the steps above to protect them from this dangerous exploit.

