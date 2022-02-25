Detected a critical bug in Windows 10 that exposes sensitive information when using Google Chrome | Technology

The new version of the CryptBot malware is infecting users with Windows 10 and also those who use the popular Google browser.

An action as daily as looking for some type of web page in Google search results can become the first tool that cybercriminals have to infect your computer, and now a campaign against Windows 10 users has been reported capable of not only infecting the device but also stealing personal data.

As stated by the Ahn Lab security team, a new version of CryptoBot that is capable of installing malware on our computers through Google search results.

Once the device is infected, it could steal the entire web history of browsers like Chrome including credit card details and personal files to servers controlled by cybercriminals.

As we said, the latest version of CryptBot is distributed via Google search resultson high-ranking web pages that basically lead users to fraudulent websites with lots of downloads of premium programs and video games, all infected.

To further complicate matters, these malware-ridden websites are constantly adapting and changing to ensure that they continue to target a different swath of users.

While the first version of CryptBot had a lot of trouble infiltrating data from the latest versions of Chrome, now the new version is able to access many of the user’s personal data through this popular browser.

The only way to avoid getting infected with CryptBot is to basically never download illegal content from the Internet as it is the bait used by cybercriminals to infect millions of devices.