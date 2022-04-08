detected new genes that trigger the disease

An international study has discovered new genes that can trigger Alzheimer’s disease, let’s see it all in detail.

The Alzheimer’s disease it is the most common form of dementia. It affects 50 to 80% of diagnosed cases and is a degenerative disease involving the brain. In this organ there is a deterioration of the cognitive faculties that slowly make the person not self-sufficient until it leads to death.

There are treatments that can help with this condition, but a cure has not yet been discovered. For this reason the studies are going on year after year. A very important discovery was made recently, after a 30-year study. It is an international study but which has seen the participation of many Italian teams.

The University Alzheimer’s Center of the City of Health of Turin also participated. The findings were sensational, as 42 other disease-triggering genes were identified. We see below all the details disclosed.

Alzheimer’s, new discovery: 42 new genes that trigger the disease

The results of this 30-year study were published in scientific journals and revealed the strong connection between Alzheimer’s and a person’s genetics. The researchers looked at a group of more than 110,000 people with Alzheimer’s by comparing their genomes with a group of more than 600,000 people who did not. By comparing the various elements, 75 genes linked to the risk of developing the disease were identified.

Of these 75 genes, 33 were already known from previous studies, which is why we talk about a new discovery. Another 42 genes have been identified that can trigger Alzheimer’s disease. The team of scholars has focused mainly on microglial cells, those present in the brain that are responsible for eliminating toxins. If these cells work too hard, they damage the brain.

Likewise, it was important to focus on inflammation and in particular on a protein that fights it. This is the TNF-alpha factor. This peptide could be very important in seeking new drugs and new treatments to stop the disease.

The research group was very satisfied with what emerged from the investigations made as, following this new path, they are convinced that it will be possible to achieve ever greater and better results to be able to treat Alzheimer’s and all forms of dementia.