Detection of a new wave of covid in the United States worries experts

While the coronavirus infections on the rise in some parts of the world, experts monitor a possible new wave of covid-19 in the United States and they wonder how long it will take to detect it.

Although monitoring has improved in the past two years, experts noted that some recent developments do not bode well.

Here are some reasons:

Although more people do the covid-19 rapid test at home, fewer people take the baseline tests the government relies on to count cases.

at home, fewer people take the baseline tests the government relies on to count cases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention they will soon use fewer labs to detect new variants.

they will soon use fewer labs to detect new variants. Health officials are increasingly focusing on the hospital admissions which increase only after the wave has arrived.

which increase only after the wave has arrived. A wastewater monitoring program it remains a patchwork that cannot be counted on for the data needed to understand the coming waves.

it remains a patchwork that cannot be counted on for the data needed to understand the coming waves. officials of the White House They claim that the government is running out of funds for vaccines, treatments and tests.

“We’re not in an ideal situation,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, a pandemic researcher at Brown University.

Scientists recognized that wide availability of vaccineas and treatments places the country in a better situation than when the pandemic began, and that monitoring has advanced a great deal.

For example, this week scientists announced a program that tests people arriving from abroad at four US airports for coronavirus. Genetic testing of a December 14 sample found a coronavirus variantthe omicron descendant known as BA.2, seven days before any other reported detection in the United States.

There is more good news: For weeks, cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the United States have been declining, peBut the same is not the case elsewhere.

This week, the World Health Organization reported that the number of new cases of coronavirus increased two consecutive weeks worldwideprobably because prevention measures against covid-19 have been withdrawn in several countries and BA.2 spreads more easily.

