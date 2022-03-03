Detective story, a serial killer and a great Robert Pattinson: the axes that support the new Batman

The idea that Batman is the world’s greatest detective is at the genesis of the character in the comics. However, the movies thus far had taken other approaches and barely scratched that foundational layer of the character. The debt is paid off by the film by Matt Reeves, the first piece of a new franchise, which imagines the Bat Man as a tormented masked man who must unleash a case larger than life: an unknown target of his attacks on important figures Gotham, accompanying the crime scene with riddles directed at the protagonist.

In the skin of Paul Dano, The Riddler stands as a disconcerting figure, but no more than his pursuer, a Bruce Wayne overwhelmed by his own demons and by the swampy scenario that is configured in his city. That sustains a film that makes its own a thick police where good and evil do not occupy antagonistic places. Somehow, without neglecting pyrotechnics, filmmaker Matt Reeves assembles the contemporary anti-superhero movie, concerned only with fanfare and proven formulas.

Director of batman warned that the actor Twilight was a strong candidate for the role seeing him in Good time: Living on the edge (2017), the Josh and Benny Safdie film in which he played a neurotic man who navigates New York in a desperate attempt to raise the money to get his brother out of jail. If part of the world looked suspiciously at the decision announced in 2019, Pattinson quickly dispels any doubts by putting on the suit previously worn by Michael Keaton and Christian Bale, and providing a completely new version of the character.

His Bruce Wayne is a millionaire who seems to detest his position, but also someone whose impulses lead him to fight crime in Gotham. He still calibrates his most visceral side with his moral code when the figure of the Riddler embodied by Paul Dano bursts in, a starting point that leads him to plunge into the jaws of the criminal world of the city and confront figures like Carmine Falcone (John Turturro). and Oz (Colin Farrell).

Whether locked up in his mansion as a retired rocker and swamped by nightmares, or on the streets solving the puzzle offered by his villain on duty, the actor delivers. It is a strong start for a Batman that can mark an era.

Chinatown (1974) and Klute (1971) emerge as two of the film’s greatest influences in its dimension as a police officer. Matt Reeves injects dramatic density into the main mystery of the plot with estimable success, creating a film that also has echoes of titles such as Seven deadly sins (nineteen ninety five).

The filmmaker also extracts an idea that crosses comics and cinema: in Frank Miller’s notes to David Mazzucchelli while they were creating Batman: Year one he pointed out that Batman should look as if he had won a Travis Bickle stunt contest. An idea that in the new production lands in the disturbing edges that the character played by Pattinson acquires.

It’s not the first time the filmmakers behind the DC Comics films have declared their love for big-screen classics: Todd Phillips (joker) cited the same cabdriver already the king of comedy as axes, while Christopher Nolan’s trilogy cannot be understood without Michael Mann’s cinema. In this case, Reeves bows without compromising that he is staging his own reinterpretation of the genre and his own look at his character.

30 years after the premiere batman returns, Michelle Pfeiffer remains that unsurpassed icon that other stars have not been able to match despite her efforts as Catwoman or Catwoman (Halle Berry, Anne Hathaway). This time actress Zoë Kravitz enters a different area than previous iterations of the character and emerges triumphant. She works at a nightclub, she meets Batman by chance and they seem to share goals but she represents the other side: she came from the slums of Gotham, while Wayne can never stop being the prince of the city.

No matter how much screen time she has, the actress from big little lies She lends layers to her role, a determined woman who seems to play the game better than anyone else. If Pattinson’s Batman has continuity in new stories, there would be no reason to deny that possibility to the role that Kravitz assumes with conviction.