detectives? This is how Shakira discovered Gerard Piqué’s infidelity

On June 4, after several days of speculation, Shakira and his partner Gerard Piqué announced their separation.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. We ask for privacy at this time for the well-being of our children, who are our top priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.the couple said in a joint statement.

The news of their separation came after the Spanish media The newspaper inform that the footballer is living again at home in Barcelona, ​​and away from Shakira and her children, Milan and Sasha. The same source confirmed that the footballer’s nightlife has intensified in recent months and rumors of possible infidelity have emerged.

Laura Fa, a collaborator of the same medium, told in her podcast ‘mamarazzis’ that the reason for the separation was, in effect, an infidelity. Meanwhile, other media claim to know who is the woman with whom Piqué cheated on the Colombian, as well as how Shakira found out.

It may interest you: Chris Evans speaks out on rumors of a possible romance with Shakira

detectives? This is how Shakira discovered Piqué’s infidelity

According to the TV show ‘The fat and the skinny’ of Univision, The Colombian would have confirmed Piqué’s deception by hiring a detective agency.

However, according to reports, the detectives would have disclosed part of the information obtained to the pressbut Shakira owns the images of Piqué in compromising situations with another woman; however, those photos will not come to light because he paid for them and prefers privacy, he told himself on the show.

Who is the woman with whom Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira?

Sports journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas revealed that it is a young blonde in her 20s. On the other hand, the paparazzi Jordi Martin revealed that the woman works with the Spanish soccer player.

“She is a girl who works in one of Gerard Piqué’s companies, Shakira is probably finding out about this now… Shakira did not want the news to get out (referring to the separation). Gerard is the one who has forced this news to come out.indicated Jordi Martin.

“The moment the girl thing comes out, I start to find out who the girl is… That she is a 22-year-old girl and they tell me that […] This girl is also a hostess at night in a nightclub that Gerard frequents a lot”, he added.