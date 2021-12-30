Detox after the holidays, the (concrete) advice of the nutritionist

Doctor Sacha Sorrentino takes stock of fast and detox diets, among the most requested ‘miracles’ for nutritionists after the Christmas holidays

Punctually after the Christmas holidays, the hunt for detox, at the quick diet to lose that couple of pounds put on between lunches and dinners. But how much can you really make of detox through nutrition? Is it really possible, as often offered by websites and newspapers at this time of year, to get back in shape in a few days? And above all, really having eaten a little more at holiday meals has compromised the figure, or the problem is an underlying problem, of diet daily (if this were not a tautology?).

Detox after the holidays: the “miracle” that does not exist –

“This is one of the two moments of the year, together with the one that precedes the so-called summer costume test, in which we nutritionists are asked the miracle: that really exists lightning diet that allows you to lose inches where you want in no time? If that were the case, I think we would have solved a lot of annoyances… ”, clarifies in no uncertain terms Dr. Sacha Sorrentino, nutritionist biologist, expert in sports nutrition. “Beyond the jokes, the answer is definitely no. A balanced diet, understood as proper nutrition, it shuns all that is defined detox “.

Detox after the holidays: did we really feed on toxins? –

When we talk about detox, in fact, it is taken for granted that we have ingested toxins through food in a particular period, in this case the Christmas holidays. But is this really the case? “More than talking about toxins, it is good to understand that the food can be beneficial or even harm to the health of our organs: first of all intestines and stomach, liver, pancreas, kidneys and thyroid. The excessive introduction of refined sugars and hydrogenated fats can develop within ours microbiota bacterial species capable of increasing intestinal fermentation. And this translates into a feeling of swelling, heaviness, and a constant search for sugars ”, explains Dr. Sorrentino.

Detox: false myth? –

So one wonders if detox, a term probably abused, is just a false myth … “When I hear the association of detox at the draining sachet as a miraculous smile embittered. It is important to have one balanced diet, precisely because proper nutrition provides a mix of the right foods based on our hormones and our organs to ensure that our ‘body machine’ works properly. At this point they certainly won’t 1 or 2 days free to harm us “.

Balanced tips for getting back in shape after the holidays –

If, in fact, food can bring benefits and harm, there are therefore some foods that can help us feel better. And on which maybe we could focus after a few food snags. “Centrifugates, decoctions or herbal teas can help improve hydration, promoting better fluid exchange. But first of all it is essential to start from the cleansing of the intestinal bacterial flora. With the help of our reference specialist, we can then decide to take supplements of specific probiotics and prebiotics to make our intestine start working properly “.

Detox after the holidays? The nutritionist’s answer –

Dr. Sorrentino’s advice to get back in shape after the holidays does not therefore point to the so-called detox or miracle foods, but on balance and one sustainable diet for a long time, but not only: “After the holidays, as throughout the year, I suggest doing physical activity, taking care of your diet, maintaining a balanced rhythm of the sleep-wake cycle: this is the only natural detox that I know to lead a healthy lifestyle. The lightning diets produce a so-called yo-yo or boomerang effect: we lose liquids very fast but we don’t lose fat. Not being a lifestyle but a casual path, as soon as we return to eat as before we recover them with interests, precisely because we have not understood how to feed ourselves “.